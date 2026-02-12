A surprise inspection at a McDonald's facility in Jaipur has raised serious food safety concerns after state health officials reportedly found cooking oil with TPC (total polar compound) levels far above the permissible limit. The checks were carried out on Monday at the chain's Gaurav Tower outlet in Jaipur, where Rajasthan's food safety team examined the oil used for frying French fries and other menu items.





According to The Times of India, during the inspection, the frying oil appeared "extremely black and unusable", yet it continued to be heated to around 150 degrees Celsius and used throughout the day. Approximately 40 litres of oil were destroyed on-site, and fresh oil was ordered for immediate use.

Unsafe Oil Found At McDonald's Jaipur

Officials reported that the oil used for non-vegetarian items contained TPC levels of 28%, while the oil used for vegetarian preparations recorded an even higher 31%.

Dr Manish Mittal, Chief Medical Health Officer (Jaipur-II), told TOI that TPC is a crucial measure of oil quality and safety. Once it crosses the 25% threshold, the oil can begin generating carcinogenic compounds and elevated trans fats that are linked to heart disease risk.





Also Read: Malaysian Restaurant Shuts Down After Worker Filmed Washing Leftovers For Reuse

Rotten Tomatoes Found At McDonald's

In addition to the oil violation, officials allegedly found 40 kg of rotten tomatoes stored in plastic crates inside the cold room. These were destroyed on the spot.





Also Read: Gujarat Factory Busted For Making Milk With Urea And Detergent

Manager Instructed to Take Corrective Action

The report states that the restaurant's manager, Sambhav Bhardwaj, was present during the inspection and instructed to replace the degraded oil immediately. An improvement notice is expected to be issued to the outlet under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Further action will depend on the detailed analysis of the collected samples.





NDTV has reached out to McDonald's for a statement on the inspection findings. The story will be updated once a response is received.