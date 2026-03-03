MS Dhoni is not only a cricketing legend but also someone with a famously simple and grounded lifestyle - and that extends to his food choices. Although he rarely posts anything about what he eats, a new viral video has delighted fans by showing Dhoni reportedly picking up a parcel of 'Dehati Chicken' from a popular Ranchi restaurant.





The video, shared on X, captures a busy road before a Mercedes-Benz glides into the frame. Moments later, fans rush towards the vehicle as the driver is revealed to be none other than MS Dhoni. According to the caption, Dhoni had stopped by to collect a "full Dehati Chicken" parcel from Maa Hotel, a well-known establishment in his hometown of Ranchi.





Fans Praise Dhoni's Simplicity

The clip quickly triggered a wave of affection online, with fans admiring Dhoni's down-to-earth behaviour.





One user wrote, "I think what Dhoni does in Ranchi is work out well... and eat well. Dehati chicken, mutton-waah, life ho toh aisa!"





Another commented, "Plays IPL. Disappears for the entire year. Can't see him at any cricketing event. Enjoys the simple pleasures of life without much hullabaloo. MS Dhoni has cracked the game."





A third fan added, "I don't know everything... but it feels like wow. That's how one should live-just enjoying life."





An X user summed up the sentiment: "Dhoni is one among us. That's why he's Thala."

What Is Dehati Chicken?

Dehati Chicken is a traditional Bihari-style chicken curry known for its bold, rustic flavours. The dish uses mustard oil generously, along with ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, onions, and red chilli powder. It is typically served with steamed rice and cool raita, making it a comforting, homestyle meal.

How Is Dehati Chicken Prepared?

Dehati Chicken relies on simple ingredients and classic cooking techniques. The chicken is marinated with salt, turmeric, chilli powder, mustard oil, and ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, then refrigerated for 30 minutes. It is deep-fried in mustard oil until half-cooked and kept aside.





For the gravy, thinly sliced onions and whole spices are fried first. Ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, salt and spices are added and cooked until it turns into a thick paste. Tomato puree and garam masala are mixed in and sauteed until the oil separates. The chicken is added back and fried for 15-20 minutes. Water is then poured in, and the curry is simmered until the chicken is completely cooked. It is finished with jeera powder, coriander and a drizzle of ghee. The dish is covered and rested for 10 minutes before serving.