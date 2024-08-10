Shravan is a holy month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, devotees observe various rituals, fasts and prayers, often abstaining from meat, fish and eggs. Those who fast may follow even stricter dietary guidelines, avoiding items like garlic and onions. According to a video, McDonald's India has introduced a special menu this year, featuring the McCheese Burger and the McAloo Tikki Burger, both prepared without onions or garlic.





A food vlogger shared a video on her Instagram page 'eat.around.the.city' introducing McDonald's special Shravan menu on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "This Shravan, get set to indulge in the new Shravan Special Menu from McDonald's! It includes the iconic McAloo Tikki burger, now available with no onion and no garlic. They've also got the classic McCheese Burger Veg, which is free from onion, garlic, and roots. And the new Flavours of India McAloo Tikki is onion and garlic-free as well."





"I had the Shravan Special meal and it was delicious. I even got a behind-the-scenes look during a kitchen tour - it was great to see McDonald's has completely separate sections for veg and non-veg food preparation," she added.







However, the move divided social media users. While some users seem to appreciate it, many did not. Some said that going out to eat should be entirely avoided during Shravan. Others brought up the fact that burger buns are made with all-purpose flour, which is not the best option during the holy month.







A user wrote, "Why even you want to eat such fancy food in this holy month? At least for 1 month eat homely food."







Another added, "After some time, McD will start selling sabudana burgers for those who are fasting."





"But they keep non-veg too. Then how to eat Shravan special in McDonald's," a user wondered.





Someone joked, "McDonald laughing in the corner: Kuch bhi lapet ke do ye khaa lenge. (Wrap anything up and they will eat it)."







