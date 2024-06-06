Did you know you can no longer call your favourite burger from McDonald's the 'Big Mac'? You read that right! As per reports, the fast-food joint has lost a legal battle against an Irish fast-food chain, after a top court of the European Union recently ruled against McDonald's exclusive use of the term 'Big Mac'. A report by AFP reads that the long-running fight began in 2017 when Supermac's of Ireland sought to revoke McDonald's 'Big Mac' trademark in the European Union. Reportedly the US fast-food giant registered 'Big Mac' in 1996 for meat and poultry products and services rendered at restaurants.





The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) initially dismissed Supermac's application for revocation and confirmed that McDonald's could keep using the term for meat and chicken sandwiches, prompting the Irish company to challenge it. Recently, the Luxembourg-based General Court altered the EUIPO's decision, ruling that McDonald's could not claim protection for the chicken version of its iconic burger. However, the original beef one remains trademarked.





Also Read: Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have McDonald's Gold Card That Provides Free Meals

Photo Credit: Pexels

The ruling read, "The General Court holds that McDonald's has not proved that the contested mark has been put to genuine use as regards the goods 'chicken sandwiches', the goods 'foods prepared from poultry products'" and associated services, reports AFP.





Speaking about the recent ruling, McDonald's in a statement said that this doesn't affect their right to use the 'Big Mac' trademark. However, the fast-food joint can appeal the decision at the EU's highest court.





On the other hand, Supermac's MD, Pat McDonagh, welcomed the decision by calling it a "common sense" ruling, the AFP report reads.