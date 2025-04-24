Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion went on what seems like the most fun dinner with hip-hop star Queen Latifah and her wife Eboni Nichols. Taking to Instagram, Megan posted a detailed video from their dinner, describing all the dishes, learning how to eat new foods, sharing her reaction to the food and a lot of laughter over drinks. While the entire video is packed with hilarious moments, Megan trying escargot for the first time is definitely the highlight of the night. For the unversed, escargot is the French word for snail, specifically referring to edible land snails, often prepared as a dish in French cuisine. The snails are usually cooked in a rich garlicky butter sauce.





The dinner begins with a round of raw oysters. Both Megan and Eboni consider themselves to be "excellent oyster makers". To settle who is the best, they both prepare oysters and ask Queen Latifah to be the judge. The 'Equalizer' can be seen enjoying both the oysters.





After finishing her oyster and calling it " very wholesome" while laughing, Megan enjoys some caviar with a bit of bread.

Finally, it is time to try escargot for the first time. Megan feels puzzled trying to understand the dish. She smells it and tastes it a little before taking a bite. After blowing the hot dish, she eats it while making several funny faces in a short amount of time.





Along with the food, the ladies enjoyed some red wine and delicious-looking cocktails.





The last thing on the menu was mussels. Queen Latifah taught Megan how to eat these. "If that shell don't open up by itself, then don't eat it," she said while removing all the shells from the bowl.





The video ended on a happy note as everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves at dinner.

Watch the video below:







Fans loved Megan's food review with Queen Latifah. See reactions:





"A bunch of personalities in one video," one person wrote. Another added, "Being at dinner with queen and her wife is iconic."





"I love Megan's food reviews, and this one is definitely top tier because she got Queen Latifah and her beautiful wife join them," a fan said. Another commented, "Lol thoroughly enjoyed this content and food reactions."





Have you ever tried oysters, mussels or escargot? Share your review of these dishes in the comments below.