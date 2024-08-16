Kartik Aaryan loves to enjoy local culture when he travels. During his Indian trips, he sometimes shares photos of local food and other activities he enjoys. On his recent trip to Melbourne, Kartik did not miss the opportunity to immerse himself in different aspects of city life. He shared a carousel with glimpses of his night out in the popular Australian destination. In the first slide, Kartik is seen posing with a large cotton candy. In the next slide, we observe a fan interacting with Kartik as he enjoys the fluffy treat.

It seems that the candy was not enough to satisfy his sweet cravings as Kartik goes on the hunt for ice cream. In one of the clips, he expresses his disappointment after finding a food spot is closed. He had wanted to get ice cream from there. He is heard saying, "Ice cream nahi mil paa raha hai. Naseeb kharab hai" ["We are not able to get ice cream. Our luck is bad"]. Someone suggests looking for another spot. Kartik reacts, "Ab dusra ice cream corner? Dhund dhund ke pagal ho gaya Australia mein" ["Now another ice cream corner? The constant search has made me mad in Australia"]. His team later takes him to another place to get ice cream and they place orders for flavours of their liking.

Kartik's outing was not just about food. In some slides of the carousel, we see him trying out a silent disco activity and also playing football on the streets. Kartik captioned the post, "Ice cream to football to silent disco to cotton candy. Melbourne is a vibe." Take a look below:







As mentioned earlier, Kartik Aaryan loves to relish local delicacies when he travels. Before this, his post about his "Champion's Thali" in Gujarat received a lot of interest. In the video, we see a server load his thali with dish after dish, until it is completely filled with delicious-looking treats. Kartik Aaryan also watches the process with rapt attention and is left rather amazed at the spread in the end. Check out the full story here.





