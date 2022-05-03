Call it the party of the year or the biggest fashion night, Met Gala is an event that every fashionista looks up to. It is annually held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and brings together the most influential personalities from across the USA, under one roof. This year, Met Gala took place on May 2, 2022, and was themed 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'. The event saw a star-studded guest list including Natasha Poonawalla, Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Riz Ahmed and others. While the event is all about glams and glitz, we also couldn't help but give a special attention to the feast menu at the Met Gala 2022. Trust us; it was quite a lavish affair!





According to a post on Vogue Runway's official Twitter handle, the menu was curated by three talented female chefs - Lauren Von der Pool, Melissa King, and Amirah Kassem. Each of these three renowned chefs have their unique genre of work, which they got together to put forth a menu that represents the evolution of American cuisine.





Let's take a look at the Met Gala 2022 dinner menu:





Lauren Von der Pool, who is a plant-based chef, was in charge of appetisers. She prepared her vegan version of deviled eggs (using Yukon potatoes instead of eggs and meat), truffle potato bites, rice cakes and coconut ceviche.





For the main course, Melissa King cooked up fresh Hamachi, drizzled with citrus, olive and Sichuan chilli - a dish that defines the amalgamation of cuisines.





The dessert was curated by Amirah Kassem. She prepared chocolate cakes, layered with either chocolate or cappuccino mouse. This dessert was reportedly homage to the night's dress code.





However, the main attraction of the evening or the main entrée of the dinner party was prepared by celebrated chef Marcus Samuelsson, who handpicked Chef Lauren, Melissa and Amirah for the gala dinner. Chef Marcus prepared "a hearty dose of Americana", which was barbecue striploin with spring carrots, crispy rice, and cornbread crumble.





The gala dinner looks extravagant and super exotic; isn't it? Let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.