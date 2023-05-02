The most exciting time in the fashion industry is here! The annual Met Gala is being held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is organised as a ball to raise funds, attended by celebrities from all over the world. Every year, quirky celebrity looks are a source of much chatter online. And one such interesting look at the Met Gala 2023 has caught our attention for reasons more than one. This year, the theme of the gala is paying tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner too attended the Met Gala, and her post featured a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes meal before she went for the red carpet. Take a look:

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner chose to wear a bright red cutout gown at Met Gala 2023. The gown was the creation of designer Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier. The head-turning outfit was quite unique, and what caught our attention was the comfort food that Kylie Jenner enjoyed before she headed for the red carpet event. In the photo, we could see Kylie Jenner with a slice of pizza and a glass of champagne in her hand. She was enjoying the yummy comfort food prior to her red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala. "Pizza + champagne + jpg + haider + met = <3," she wrote in the caption.

This is not the only look by Kylie Jenner that broke the internet. Last year in 2022, Kylie Jenner had worn a quirky wedding dress at the Met Gala. People instantly compared her look to a packet full of garlic. Click here to read more about this story.