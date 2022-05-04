The annual Met Gala recently took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Call it a party or the biggest fashion event of the year, the night sees the most influential citizens of the United States coming under one roof. What remains the most highlighted part of the event is the Met Gala red carpet - guests walk down the red carpet wearing the best designers from across the world. This year, the theme for Met Gala 2022 was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'. We saw guests like Kim Kardashian, Natasha Poonawalla, Ryan Gosling, Blake Lively and others attending the event with their fashion game on point. But one of the attendees that grabbed the eyeball was fashion mogul and global influencer Kylie Jenner. She wore a quirky wedding dress offering a tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh. The all-white dress had 'OFF' written on the bust.





The dress in no time grabbed the attention of people on the internet, with users creating various funny jokes and memes out of it. One such post that left us in splits was by Zomato. The food-tech giant took to Instagram to share a post that compares Kylie's dress with garlic - and left the post open for discussion. "Who wore it better #MetGala," the post read. Take a look:

Instantly the post made the headlines and garnered 25k views on it. People on the internet also shared hilarious comments on it.





"An important lehsun for Kylie's designer," a comment read. Another user wrote, "Obvious hai yeh toh, GARLIC (Obsviously it is garlic)." "Second one has less plastic," another user comment.





There were some more users who commented on the post that read, "When Anjali has to be herself but also tries to be Tina to impress Rahul." A person wrote, "Lehsun for the win." A comment further read, "Garlic wants its net bag to be returned to the garlic community."





What are your thoughts on this quirky meme? Do let us know in the comments below.