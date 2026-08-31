Bread is one of those foods that looks different and tastes different wherever you go. But in Uzbekistan, it is also closely linked to local culture and tradition. Known as non, Uzbek bread is usually round and baked in a tandoor. What makes it stand out is the detailed patterns pressed into the dough before it goes into the oven.





Recently, content creator Ankita Kumar got a closer look at this bread during her trip to Uzbekistan. She shared a video on Instagram, calling it one of the most beautiful breads she had seen.





“This is the most beautiful bread in the world,” Ankita says at the start of the video. As she gets closer to the freshly baked loaves, she adds, “We can already smell it. Smells like yummy, yummy, fresh, fresh bread.”

She then points out another part of the experience. “This is the second place I'm coming to that's giving me the bread for free. They are so kind.”





But the bread comes with its own set of traditions. Ankita explains that locals believe bread should never be placed upside down as it is considered bad luck. She also says that fallen bread is treated with care, with people even kissing it before putting it somewhere clean again.





“Bread is never thrown away,” she says.





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Ankita also highlights how different the bread can be across Uzbekistan. “Every city has its own unique style of bread, and you can tell which city it is from the unique bread stamp.”





The detailed stamps are not only decorative. Traditional bread stamps, known as chekich, are pressed into the dough before baking and help create the patterns seen on Uzbek non.

The post quickly got people talking in the comments.





A user wrote, “Omg looks so good.”





Another one added, “I want one from each place!”





“Brings back so many memories from Uzbekistan!” read a comment.





A person simply said, “Soooo coooool.”





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With its detailed patterns, regional styles and deep cultural value, Uzbek bread clearly has a lot more to offer than just being something to eat.