Tokyo's prestigious Toyosu fish market, widely considered the world's largest seafood market, held its annual New Year auction on January 5 this year. One of the key highlights was the sale of a giant bluefin tuna, which fetched the equivalent of over a million dollars. The Onodera Group, which includes Michelin-starred sushi restaurateurs, paid 207m yen (approx Rs 11 crore) for the 276-kilo tuna at the auction. As per reports, this enormous tuna had the size and weight of a motorbike. The fish was caught off the coast of Oma in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, reported the Japanese news agency Kyodo, as cited by CNN.

The group has paid the top price at this special auction for five consecutive years. In 2024, it paid 114m yen (approx Rs 6 crore) for the best tuna. "The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune... Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year." Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction, reported AFP. As per the BBC, the Onodera Group also said the tuna would be served at its Michelin-starred Ginza Onodera restaurants and Nadaman restaurants across Japan. The price at this year's auction marks the second-highest amount ever paid since records began in 1999. The most expensive sale took place in 2019 when Kiyoshi Kimura (a popular Japanese sushi restaurant owner) forked out 333.6m yen (approx Rs 18 crore) for a 278-kilo bluefin tuna.





Bluefin are the largest species of tuna and can live up to 40 years, as per the World Wildlife Fund. Bluefin tuna are considered endangered. There are three species of bluefin: Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern. Atlantic Bluefin Tuna are said to be the largest and most endangered, according to WWF. In the culinary world, bluefin tuna is used in delicacies like sushi and sashimi. It is generally the most expensive category of tuna.