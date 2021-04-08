Mouni Roy became a household name with her stint in popular TV shows like 'Naagin' and 'Mahadev'. She went on to mark her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold' and received rave reviews. The 35-year-old has also created a niche for herself on social media with a 16.6 M following that she also inspires with her diet and fitness secrets. But did you know Mouni is also a self-confessed big foodie? While that envious physique would tell you otherwise, Mouni doesn't hold herself back at the sight of delicious delicacies. And if her latest Instagram story is to be believed, Mouni can't do without her plate of piri-piri fries!

Mouni is currently on a holiday in Dubai and we can't help but drool over her pictures and videos. We recently told you how she can't let go of her healthy green juice even on a holiday, turns out she can't do without fries too! She posted a boomerang video of a plate of piri-piri fries on her Instagram stories recently, but it was her caption that was all things relatable! Take a look:

"I travel with my piri-piri," she wrote on the image with a slurping emoticon. Just goes on to prove how there is absolutely no one who doesn't love fiery fries! Seems like Mouni is literally travelling with the fries as they featured again in her Instagram stories, where she can be seen noshing upon loads of healthy-looking sushi and refreshing beverages but fries are at the centre of it all. She says "Healthy choices!! (fries emoticon) Don't count!"

Don't we all agree with that? It is just a matter of minutes to lick clean a platter of fries after all!