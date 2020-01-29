'Naagin' Star Mouni Roy Foodie Outing In Dubai Is Sure To Make You Drool!

Mouni Roy who was last seen in the movie 'Made In China' has her kitty full with exciting projects. Fans are excited for her part in 'Bhrahmastra'. The Superhero film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead is one of this year's most awaited releases. Mouni who made her Bollywood debut with 'Gold' in the year 2018 with Akshay Kumar, became a household name for her popular TV soaps like 'Naagin' and 'Mahadev'. She has also starred in reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikh La Ja'. She is also liked for her chic sartorial sense and style and is a sensation on social media. Her physique has inspired a slew of fans to hit the gym; however, Roy has never shied away from showing her foodie side online.





In one of her recent Instagram posts, she shared a picture of her with crème brulee at The Mint Leaf London Dubai. The sweet and simple classic made with cream, is usually torched from the top. In the same restaurant, she also tried a range of drinks like The Groot and The Garden Glow. The Instagram-worthy drinks are the prettiest things you would spot on Instagram today. While 'The Groot' is a treat for 'Avengers' fans, The Garden glow is a pretty pink drink that comes with a whole lot greens and flowers on the side with the magic of liquid nitrogen that adds a whole lot of mystique to the delicious drink. Later that evening, she also enjoyed some sizzlers in another Dubai restaurant.

