Mouni Roy, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold' has a huge fan-following. The diva, who started her career in television with Ekta Kapoor's longest running soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', isn't just known for her acting skills but also for her dedication towards fitness. She often shares her fitness regime and diet tips with her fans and her latest Instagram post reveals another secret to good health! Mouni, who is currently in Dubai, shared a string of pictures and videos from her trip which included a special green juice.

In the pictures of her Instagram post, at what seems to be an outdoor café, Mouni can be seen sipping a glass of green juice, which not just looked healthy but also super refreshing! Take a look:

"Eat your greens" Mouni wrote in the caption and we agree! This could be one of her secrets to good health. By the looks of it, the juice looks so inviting, don't you agree? While Mouni sure knows how to keep her diet in check even while travelling, she's a big foodie too with a major sweet tooth. In her recent AMA session on Instagram, she revealed her favourite Indian sweets including Nolen Gur, Sandesh, Jalebi and more!

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.