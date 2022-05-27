Healthy eating often feels challenging. But once you get into the routine and learn the recipes, it becomes fairly easy. Slowly and steadily, you come to realize that many of our Indian recipes are healthy, and when eaten in balance, they can actually help you lose weight! However, if you still lack the motivation to eat healthily, let Mouni Roy inspire you! Mouni Roy is a big-time foodie, and she always strikes a balance between her meals. While she shares glimpses of decadent desserts, pizza, fries, and more, she never lets go of her healthy diet routine. And maybe that's also the reason why she has been able to maintain an excellent physique! Recently, Mouni posted a photo of a delicious healthy meal.





Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy shared a photo of her plate of chilla. The chilla seems to be made of besan, spices, and veggies. Along with it, there is also some ketchup and some achar with it. In the story, she wrote, "Yummy by @nidhikurda." Take a look at her full story here:

Looks delicious, right? Chilla makes for a perfect dish to have any time. It is easy to make, fulfilling, and satisfying to the core. And with a cup of chai, it simply becomes the best combination to have! So, if you also want to try out a vegetable chilla just like Mouni's here, we have just the easy recipe you need. Check it out below:

Vegetable Chilla Recipe: Here's How To Make Vegetable Chilla

First, take three tablespoons of besan and add it to a bowl. Now mix red chilli powder, pepper, and salt according to taste. Add vegetables like chopped onion, capsicum, and tomatoes to the same bowl. Pour some water and make a batter. Once done, pour the batter into a hot pan and cook till both sides turn golden brown. Then, serve with chutney and enjoy!





Try out these recipes and let us know how you liked their taste.