Korean 10 won cheese coin pancake and the Japanese 10 yen pancakes are one of the most popular dessert options. These delicious, coin-shaped treats are a favourite street food option, typically filled with gooey mozzarella cheese. Singapore now offers its own version, cleverly shaped like a 10-cent coin, adding a local twist to this global trend. Named the 10 Cent Pancake, this delightful snack can be found at a dedicated takeaway kiosk in Tanjong Pagar Plaza, making it Singapore's first standalone shop for this trendy treat. The 10 Cent Pancake is designed to resemble an oversized version of Singapore's old 10-cent coin, featuring intricate details such as “TEN CENTS” boldly stamped on it and a delicate star jasmine design etched into the batter. Each pancake is roughly the size of a palm and offers a satisfying cheese pull with every bite, thanks to its generous filling of mozzarella cheese. What sets the 10 Cent Pancake apart from its Korean and Japanese counterparts is its unique filling options.

