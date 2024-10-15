If you thought enjoying a regular ice cream sundae was a treat, wait until you see this viral jaw-dropping parfait that is 120 cm tall. The sweet treat takes dessert to the next level, quite literally. In a video posted on Instagram, a vendor is seen crafting this towering masterpiece, and it looks no less than an edible work of art. The parfait is built inside a tall, clear cone-shaped vessel, where the ice cream magic begins. The vendor starts with a few scoops of chocolate ice cream and soon adds a pink scoop, likely strawberry, creating a base of irresistible flavours. But that is just the beginning.

The vendor adds layers of crunchy cornflakes for texture, followed by more scoops of various ice cream flavours. The parfait is then decorated with slices of fruit, including kiwi and some square-shaped fruit pieces that add a refreshing burst of colour. As the layers increase, so does the creativity. Whipped cream, banana slices and another layer of cornflakes are added. The vendor, next, carefully places a flat biscuit on top and balances an ice cream cup filled with three more scoops on the very peak. She then lines the sides with ice cream cones, each filled with a different flavour. But it doesn't stop there. The vendor adds a tall, swirly soft-serve cone, drizzles it with chocolate syrup, and aligns it with the ice cream cup. She finishes by decorating the dessert with strawberry pieces, cake slices, more cones and cherries, creating a jaw-dropping final masterpiece.





Once the parfait is complete, the vendor carefully serves it. But the real question is, how do you eat something this grand? The answer is simple. Piece by piece! Once complete, the parfait is carefully brought to a table where smaller plates are prepared, and the dish is divided into individual servings for customers to enjoy. Take a look here:

The video has gone viral and the internet wasted no time interacting in the comments section.





A user wrote, “When mom says u can order only one thing from the menu.”





Another commented, “That parfait was built to withstand an earthquake.”





Someone joked, “The first bite tastes like heaven, a few more may take you there.”





“The best are the people who make and the staff who deliver to the table,” a comment read.





What do you think of this parfait? Let us know in the comments below.

