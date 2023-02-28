The popularity of street foods in Delhi has and always will be unmatched. The wide range of different kinds of varieties all over this city can keep any street food lover engaged. Not to mention, the heavenly taste of all these dishes that has made us fall in love with all the samosas, chole bhature, aloo poori, chaats and more. The list of street-style foods in Delhi is endless and it's difficult to try them all. But a blogger who was new in Delhi took up the challenge to visit almost every street food shop worth visiting. He even documented his journey on Twitter for all the foodies out there.





In a span of one year, Kathan visited over 120 shops and tried around 200 street foods in Delhi. It's safe to say he knows it all by now when it comes to exploring the street foods culture of the city. And he did provide a comprehensive guide to street foods in Delhi in a Twitter thread, which has gone viral now, and we are not surprised. Whether you are new in the city and have been here forever, a look into this post is a must.





Kathan posted this list on his Twitter handle @mutthusouplover and wrote, "I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops/stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer."





He presented the post in nine different food categories: 1. Veg Breakfast 2. Mughlai 3. Chaat 4. Punjabi 5. Momos 6. Sweets 7. CR Park 8. South Indian 9. Western.





We were happy to see our favourite foods from our favourite shops being listed in the post. The blogger really tried everything. Chole aloo and nagauri halwa puri in Chawri Bazaar, bedmi poori in Chandni Chowk, kebebs from Qureshi and Al Kauser, mutton nihari in Meherchand market, and even pastries from Wenger's CP.





With more than 1 million views, the viral tweet received lots of encouraging comments like: "Thanks for sharing. I'm new to the city and this will keep me busy on the weekends" and "Love the thread and this post refreshed my memory. Being a Delhiite, I've tried most of the places you have mentioned here." One person commented, "Wife and kids loved it, Kathan, thank you."





Nostalgia and hunger is hitting us at the same time. What about you?







