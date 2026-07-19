Indian Accent Mumbai has been featured on 50 Best Discovery, a curated global guide that brings together notable restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards from around the world. The restaurant is among the latest additions to the platform, which recently expanded with more than 650 new hospitality venues across over 800 cities and towns worldwide. Speaking about the recognition, Nitin Mathur, COO, EHV International, said, "Indian cuisine belongs on the world's finest dining tables, while remaining deeply rooted in its own traditions and memories." He added that Indian Accent Mumbai joining 50 Best Discovery just three years after opening makes the recognition especially meaningful for the team.





Also Read: Rs 1540 For Beer, Rs 818 For Hot Dog: What Will It Cost To Eat At The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final





50 Best Discovery is an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings and serves as a guide to restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards selected by the global voting Academies behind the 50 Best lists. It is not a ranking, and venues cannot apply to be featured.

How Indian Accent Mumbai Built Its Reputation

Located at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Indian Accent Mumbai opened in 2023 under the leadership of Executive Chef Rijul Gulati. The restaurant is known for its contemporary interpretation of Indian cuisine, pairing regional flavours with modern techniques while drawing inspiration from traditional recipes.





The Mumbai restaurant carries forward the philosophy that has shaped the Indian Accent brand over the years. Its New Delhi flagship has been featured on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 13 consecutive years, making it one of India's most consistently recognised fine-dining destinations.





Also Read: Shikanji Made With Toilet Water? Viral Video Sparks Hygiene Debate





Mathur said the restaurant has always believed that hospitality goes beyond serving excellent food. "It is about making every guest feel genuinely cared for," he said, adding that the recognition also reflects Mumbai's growing presence on the global culinary map.





According to 50 Best Discovery, hospitality establishments featured on the platform are selected after receiving votes from its Academy members, who are experts across restaurant, bar, hotel and vineyard industries worldwide.