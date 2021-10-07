The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants was revealed in Flanders, Belgium in a ceremony on Tuesday, 5th October 2021. The awards were delayed by a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and its return signals the revival of the restaurant industry. The list features restaurants from 26 countries and territories across the world. The idea is to provide a view of some of the best destinations for culinary experiences as per the voters from around the globe. Take a look at the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants released on Twitter:

The number one restaurant as per the list was Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark, run by chef Rene Redzepi. Opened in 2018, it has also been named the best restaurant in Europe. Also in Copenhagen is the number two awardee, Geranium, which bases its menus on the changing seasons. The third best restaurant in the world is Asador Etxebarri, which combines the love for history and nature in Atxondo, Spain. Find out more about these restaurants in the video below or at the link here:







The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants follows a stringent voting system with contributions from over 1,000 restaurant industry experts whose votes remain anonymous and confidential during the entire process. Click on this link to know more.





No Indian restaurant has made it to the list as of 2021. However, there is an interesting and surprising Indian connection to restaurant number 20, DiverXO. Helmed by chef Dabiz Munoz, the eatery is located in Madrid, Spain. The 12-course menu is inspired by the cuisines of Asia, and one of the dishes has kept the shores of Goa in mind! Chef Munoz has prepared a dish named 'Galician lobster waking up on the beaches of Goa' which features a lobster head vindaloo cooked with the concept of tandoor cooking and complemented with sushi rice. The dish is said to be a work of art on the plate!





Two Indian restaurants have been featured in the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Delhi's Indian Accent is at number 18, while Masque, Mumbai is at number 32 in the list. We hope to see many more Indian eateries getting global recognition in future!