As Indians, we have grown to love Indo-Chinese food, and a big part of this food is undoubtedly the noodles. Whether it is chowmein, Singapore noodles, hakka noodles or any other kind, the love for noodles is immense and the same seems to be the case for television actor Nakuul Mehta. Famously known for his role in the shows Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, the actor has certainly gained a good fan following because of his acting skills. Nakuul Mehta, in his recent Instagram post, shared his love for noodles, and we all can definitely relate!





In the caption of the post, the actor wrote, "Swipe left for a sustainable step by step guide on how to gently destroy noodles for lunch". And what you are about to see are the adorable photos of Nakuul 'destroying' his noodles. Check out the post below.





Nakuul is known to share glimpses of his life regularly on Instagram. A look at his Instagram, and you can see the love Nakuul has for his friends and family. With that, the actor's fascination for poetry is also prominent. He often recites poems on his posts and engages with his fans through Instagram. Recently, the actor also became a parent.





As they made the pregnancy announcement last year in 2020, Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed a baby boy named Sufi this year. The new parents have been sharing photos and video of their newborn on their Instagram handles. While Nakuul posted with his son, his wife Jankee has been posting adorable videos of the songs and tales that she shares with her son.