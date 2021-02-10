'Qubool Hai 2' Actress Surbhi Jyoti's Energy Drink Looked Like This (See Pic)

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular TV actor

TV actor Surbhi Jyoti who created ripples with her role in 'Naagin' last year is back with a special surprise for her fans. Surbhi Jyoti, who rose to stardom with her role as 'Zoya Farooqui' in 'Qubool Hai', is back with the second season of the super-popular serial, in which she also reunited with actor Karan Singh Grover. Surbhi Jyoti is one of the biggest names to reckon with in the TV industry, yet her role in 'Qubool Hai' remains a fan-favourite till today.





Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram to announce this news. Apart from being a popular face on TV, Surbhi has a commendable following on social media. Jyoti who is also one of the fittest TV actors doesn't shy away from sharing her fitness secrets with her fans and give us a peep into her diet.





On Tuesday evening, she posted a picture of a smoothie. The thick and lush smoothie was slightly pink in colour, so we are suspecting inclusion of berries or guavas. Apart from fruits it also packed goodness of nuts and seeds. The smoothie was topped off with chia seeds and almond slivers, for the much-needed protein and antioxidant boost. Nuts and seeds are replete with omega 3 fatty acids that help keep heart and brain very strong.

Smoothies are super easy to make and since they are so filling they work as good mid-meal snack or a post-workout drink too. Here's a round-up of our most favourite smoothie recipes.









