New York is known to be a melting pot of cultures and, as a result, offers the very best of a variety of cuisines. At a time when most of us are dreaming about visiting a swanky restaurant in some part of the world, actress Nargis Fakhri lived the dream and gave us a sneak peek, too. She shared a series of videos from her restaurant visits on her Instagram Stories, and we are just envious. From a wholesome brunch to old good Chinese food, the actress was seen having a blast with her friends.





Nargis not only showed us what she was eating, but also shared what her friends had chosen to order. For lunch at New York's Bubby's, she was seen opting for a delicious clubhouse sandwich with cheese and fries. Her boyfriend, chef Justin Santos, chose to have some fried chicken and biscuit. Two other friends opted for Huevos Rancheros — a dish with eggs, tortilla, avocado, black beans, green rice, and queso fresco. Yummy, isn't it?











If you thought that was all, you are wrong. Nargis followed this up with a dinner in New York's Chinatown. This time, the actress and her friends chose to have some vegetable fried rice with soy and chilli sauces on the side.





Recently the actress also shared a clip of a scrumptious dinner that Justin cooked for her. In the clip, Justin can be seen preparing an elaborate chicken meal with some delicious sides. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “When he loves to cook and you love to eat,” and added hashtags such as #cookforme #food #cooking #chef #justinthekitchen #yummy #imhungry #feedme #couplegoals #mymancooks #goodfood.





The 41-year-old had also shared a video of Justin cooking some delectable gnocchi and pesto for her.





Well, thanks to Nargis, now we can't help thinking about some crunchy chicken and soft sandwiches. Here's a quick fried chicken recipe if you have a sudden craving too.





Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Rockstar, has been a part of films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, Banjo and 5 Weddings.