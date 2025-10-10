Capsicum, also known as bell pepper, is a beloved vegetable for its vibrant hues, crisp texture and mild sweetness. Whether raw in salads or cooked in stir-fries and curries, they add colour, nutrition, and flavour to any dish. What many don't realise is that the subtle traits of capsicum, like the number of lobes, determine the sweetness of the pepper. Whether a capsicum is three or four-lobed from the bottom can make a difference in its taste and texture. Actress Nauheed Cyrusi shared a video on Instagram explaining the difference between the two.





Also Read: Actress Nauheed Cyrusi Shares A Useful Hack To Check The Sweetness Of Pineapples





She says, "I was today years old when I found out that a capsicum with four bums is sweeter to taste, hence used in salads, versus a capsicum with three bums, which is less sweet and so used in cooking." Watch the viral video here:

Also Read: How To Peel Garlic In Seconds? Try Nauheed Cyrusi's Genius Tip





This is not the first time Nauheed Cyrusi has shared a helpful food tip on Instagram. Last month, she posted a video explaining a trick to toast multiple bread slices at once. The actress showed a simple grill rack she picked up from Ikea. While it's normally meant for roasting chicken, paneer, or salmon, Nauheed demonstrated how you can use it to toast bread as well.





She started by opening a pack of bread and placing the slices in the rack sections. After a few minutes, the bread was baked to perfection and ready to eat. The simplicity and efficiency of the hack inspired her to say a tongue-in-cheek "Thank me later" remark at the end of the video. The caption attached to the post read, "Geeneee-assss!!" Read the full story here.

Nauheed Cyrusi's simple kitchen hacks are our favourite. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!