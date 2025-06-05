Pineapples offer a sweet respite in the rising summer temperatures. The tropical fruit, native to South America, is loved for its fleshy texture. Pineapples' juicy and sweet flavours linger in your taste buds. Additionally, they are packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C. Not to forget the versatile dishes that can be made with pineapples — from fruit salad to grilled meat, their culinary appeal is remarkable. But when you head out to buy pineapples, you might get perturbed by one thought: How to determine whether they are sweet or ripe? Found relatable enough? Fret not, as actress Nauheed Cyrusi has come up with the perfect hack.





Nauheed Cyrusi shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how to differentiate between ripe and sweet pineapples. She was seen standing next to a street-side vendor selling a truckload of pineapples. Now, time for the hack! All you have to do is pull the crown, also known as the spiky, leafy part, on top of the fruit. If the leaf does not come off easily, it means they are ripe. But if it detaches from the pineapple in one simple pull, be assured that the fruit is sweet.

The video then shows the vendor cutting the pineapple and serving it to Nauheed Cyrusi. After taking a bite, the actress confirms, “This has to be the sweetest pineapple I have ever had.” On a concluding note, she says, “Try this hack the next time you are going to buy a pineapple.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the post.





“Wow, thanks for sharing,” wrote a user.





“Will try next time. Please share a hack to check the ripeness of kiwi and avocado,” requested another.





One individual called the hack a “handy trick.”





“Don't show this to the pineapple wala otherwise he'll start planting loose leaves there,” joked one person.





“Also check for the sweet smell,” suggested someone else.





So far, the video has received over 3.8 million views.