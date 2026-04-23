Actor and model Nauheed Cyrusi has quietly built a reputation for being a total foodie on Instagram. From fudgy brownies and easy egg recipes to rich, chocolatey puddings, her feed is full of simple, no-fuss dishes that feel both indulgent and doable. The star keeps things real, often showing slightly messy kitchens and honest reactions, which makes her recipes feel less intimidating and more like something you'd actually try at home. In her latest post, Nauheed Cyrusi went all in on mango season. She shared a quick and refreshing dessert idea - homemade mango mochi. The idea was simple: the star used soaked rice paper as the outer layer and filled it with sliced sweet mangoes and a bit of dahi.





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Nauheed pointed out that dahi could be slightly sour, so the trick was to use more mango and just a little curd to balance the flavour. Once filled, she folded it tightly into a small packet - almost like a mini roll - and popped it into the freezer for about 30 minutes to set. She also suggested tweaking the sweetness depending on your taste. If you like desserts on the sweeter side, you can mix honey, sugar, or even maple syrup into the dahi before assembling. The end result was a chilled, soft, slightly chewy bite that worked well as a light summer treat.

"This is not my recipe ha...but its yum & Finally a recipe your kids will enjoy!" read the text attached to the post.

Take a look at Nauheed Cyrusi's video below:

For context, mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert usually made with sticky rice dough and filled with something sweet. It has a soft, chewy texture and is often served with fillings like red bean paste or ice cream. Nauheed Cyrusi's version skips the rice dough and uses rice paper instead, giving it a lighter, more DIY twist while still keeping that fun, chewy bite.





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We are definitely trying this recipe. Are you in too?