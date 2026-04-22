Bengaluru's once-bustling One8 Commune outlet, known for its upscale dining and association with cricket star Virat Kohli, has shut down after the city civil court intervened in a rent dispute between the restaurant's operators and the building owner. As per reports, the establishment had allegedly defaulted on rent payments for nearly six months, with total dues, including maintenance charges and revenue share, exceeding Rs 2 crore.





Located close to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the restaurant has been a prominent name on the city's dining map since its launch in late 2023. However, a combination of unpaid rent, regulatory violations and the earlier exit of Kohli's brand appears to have sealed its fate, at least for now.

Court Orders Closure Over Unpaid Rent

The restaurant was operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, which reportedly failed to clear the outstanding amounts despite repeated reminders. Following this, the property owner approached the court, which directed that the premises remain closed until all pending payments are settled.

Virat Kohli Had Already Withdrawn From The One8 Commune Bengaluru Outlet

As per reports, well before the closure, Virat Kohli had severed ties with the Bengaluru outlet and withdrawn his brand name from the restaurant. Sources familiar with the matter said Kohli chose to distance himself after repeated compliance-related concerns surfaced over the past few years, reported India Today.





These reportedly included notices over alleged fire safety violations and other regulatory issues. Following the brand exit, the restaurant is said to have experienced a noticeable dip in footfall, further impacting its financial viability.

Regulatory Notices And Legal Troubles

The Bengaluru outlet had also faced scrutiny from civic authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had issued multiple notices to the establishment over regulatory violations. In June last year, a case was filed against the pub and restaurant under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for failing to provide a designated smoking zone within the premises.





Earlier, the civic body had also alleged that the outlet was operating without mandatory clearances, including a No Objection Certificate from the Fire Department. In addition, One8 Commune was among several establishments on MG Road that faced cases for operating beyond permitted hours.

What Lies Ahead For The One8 Commune Bengaluru Outlet

As per the court's directions, the restaurant will remain shut until all outstanding dues are cleared. There is currently no official timeline on whether the Bengaluru outlet will reopen under the same brand or management once payments are settled.





The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was inaugurated in December 2023 and was part of a broader expansion of the brand across major Indian cities.

About One8 Commune

One8 Commune is a premium restaurant and bar chain founded by Virat Kohli, with outlets in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad and previously Bengaluru. Known for its contemporary menu and polished interiors, the brand has positioned itself at the intersection of celebrity branding and upscale dining.