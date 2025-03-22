The NDTV Food Awards 2025 recently concluded with a spectacular celebration of India's diverse and ever-evolving culinary landscape. Hosted by NDTV's Arun Singh and Ambika Kumar Singh, this year's edition, held in Goa, carried a subtle yet unmistakable coastal charm. While the ceremony unfolded indoors, the laid-back elegance of Goa added a refreshing vibe to the glamorous evening. With the spirit of the beach state in the air, the event honoured the finest restaurants, chefs, and individuals that shape the country's food scene. From premium fine dining restaurants to emerging casual bars, from microbreweries to concept bars, this prestigious award ceremony celebrated the best in the business.
Let us take you through the highlights of this unforgettable evening that left an indelible mark on the food and beverage industry.
Here Are The Winners Of NDTV Food Awards 2025:
Best Modern Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Indian Accent, Mumbai
Best Modern Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Anardana, New Delhi
Best Regional Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai
Best Regional Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Bawri, Goa
Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant - WABI SABI, Bengaluru
Best Pan Asian Casual Dining Restaurant - Foo, Jio World Drive
Best Chinese Premium Dining Restaurant - Yauatcha, Mumbai
Best Chinese Casual Dining Restaurant - The Oriental Kitchen, Thiruvananthapuram
Best Asian Specialty Premium Dining Restaurant - Megu, New Delhi
Best Asian Specialty Casual Dining Restaurant - Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room, Mumbai
Best Italian Premium Dining Restaurant - Le Cirque Signature, Bengaluru
Best Italian Casual Dining Restaurant - Coco Osteria, Dehradun
Best North Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Gulati Restaurant, New Delhi
Best North Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Daryaganj, New Delhi
Best South Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Spice Studio, Goa
Best South Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Malabar Cafe, Kochi
Best Farm To Fork Restaurant - The Table, Mumbai
Best Premium Bakery And Patisserie - Manam Chocolate Karkhana, Hyderabad
Best Casual Bakery And Patisserie - Anjuna Coffee & Company, Goa
Best All-Day Premium Dining Restaurant - Comorin, Gurugram
Best All-Day Casual Dining Restaurant - COU COU by Oberoi, Mumbai
Best 5-Star Nightclub - High Ultra Lounge, Bengaluru
Best Standalone Nightclub - Roots Lounge, Kolkata
Best Microbrewery - Ministry of Beer, Goa
Best Premium Cocktail Bar - The Library Bar, New Delhi
Best Casual Cocktail Bar - Monkey Bar, Mumbai
Best Concept Bar - 1911 Bar, New Delhi
Emerging Premium Dining Restaurant - Kamei, New Delhi
Emerging Casual Dining Restaurant - Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria, New Delhi
Emerging Premium Bar - KOKO, Hyderabad
Emerging Casual Bar - Hylo, Mumbai
Editors' Choice: Excellence In Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine - Luke Coutinho
Energetic Chef Restaurateur Of The Year - Chef Avinash Martins
Mixologist Of The Year - Navjot Singh
Chef Of The Year - Chef Shantanu Mehrotra
Rising Star Chef Of The Year - Chef Vardaan Marwah
Restaurateur Of The Year - Rohit Khattar
The exciting event was sponsored by Raymond Lifestyle Limited (celebration partner), Right To Protein (associate partner), Sting (associate partner), Herbalife India (associate partner), Ernst & Young (process advisors), and JW Marriott Goa (hospitality partner).