The NDTV Food Awards 2025 recently concluded with a spectacular celebration of India's diverse and ever-evolving culinary landscape. Hosted by NDTV's Arun Singh and Ambika Kumar Singh, this year's edition, held in Goa, carried a subtle yet unmistakable coastal charm. While the ceremony unfolded indoors, the laid-back elegance of Goa added a refreshing vibe to the glamorous evening. With the spirit of the beach state in the air, the event honoured the finest restaurants, chefs, and individuals that shape the country's food scene. From premium fine dining restaurants to emerging casual bars, from microbreweries to concept bars, this prestigious award ceremony celebrated the best in the business.





Let us take you through the highlights of this unforgettable evening that left an indelible mark on the food and beverage industry.





Here Are The Winners Of NDTV Food Awards 2025:

Best Modern Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Indian Accent, Mumbai

Best Modern Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Anardana, New Delhi

Best Regional Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai

Best Regional Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Bawri, Goa

Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant - WABI SABI, Bengaluru

Best Pan Asian Casual Dining Restaurant - Foo, Jio World Drive

Best Chinese Premium Dining Restaurant - Yauatcha, Mumbai

Best Chinese Casual Dining Restaurant - The Oriental Kitchen, Thiruvananthapuram

Best Asian Specialty Premium Dining Restaurant - Megu, New Delhi

Best Asian Specialty Casual Dining Restaurant - Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room, Mumbai

Best Italian Premium Dining Restaurant - Le Cirque Signature, Bengaluru

Best Italian Casual Dining Restaurant - Coco Osteria, Dehradun

Best North Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Gulati Restaurant, New Delhi

Best North Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Daryaganj, New Delhi

Best South Indian Premium Dining Restaurant - Spice Studio, Goa

Best South Indian Casual Dining Restaurant - Malabar Cafe, Kochi

Best Farm To Fork Restaurant - The Table, Mumbai

Best Premium Bakery And Patisserie - Manam Chocolate Karkhana, Hyderabad

Best Casual Bakery And Patisserie - Anjuna Coffee & Company, Goa

Best All-Day Premium Dining Restaurant - Comorin, Gurugram

Best All-Day Casual Dining Restaurant - COU COU by Oberoi, Mumbai

Best 5-Star Nightclub - High Ultra Lounge, Bengaluru

Best Standalone Nightclub - Roots Lounge, Kolkata

Best Microbrewery - Ministry of Beer, Goa

Best Premium Cocktail Bar - The Library Bar, New Delhi

Best Casual Cocktail Bar - Monkey Bar, Mumbai

Best Concept Bar - 1911 Bar, New Delhi

Emerging Premium Dining Restaurant - Kamei, New Delhi

Emerging Casual Dining Restaurant - Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria, New Delhi

Emerging Premium Bar - KOKO, Hyderabad

Emerging Casual Bar - Hylo, Mumbai

Editors' Choice: Excellence In Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine - Luke Coutinho

Energetic Chef Restaurateur Of The Year - Chef Avinash Martins

Mixologist Of The Year - Navjot Singh

Chef Of The Year - Chef Shantanu Mehrotra

Rising Star Chef Of The Year - Chef Vardaan Marwah

Restaurateur Of The Year - Rohit Khattar

The exciting event was sponsored by Raymond Lifestyle Limited (celebration partner), Right To Protein (associate partner), Sting (associate partner), Herbalife India (associate partner), Ernst & Young (process advisors), and JW Marriott Goa (hospitality partner).