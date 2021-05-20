When Actress and TV Show personality Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in the year 2018, the two instantly became one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. The couple has made appearances on various TV shows, strutted down red carpets in style and gave us #couplegoals from time to time. The couple also welcomed their first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi in the same year. Little Mehr turned two and a half years old on Tuesday, and the intimate celebration featured a delicious and moist chocolate cake for Mehr. Neha also posted a picture of the birthday girl who seemed all too content in one corner, with her plate filled with melted chocolate, some of which also rubbed on to her face and all over her little hands.





The second picture in the carousel featured the chocolate cake that was brought in for Mehr. It was topped with chocolate flakes, cocoa dust, a few chocolate buttons adding the much- needed pop of colour.





"Two and a half years today ... our baby girl, a little bit ( or a lot ) of chocolate never hurts ... #smalljoys #bigmilestone #babygirl", read the caption in Neha's post.





Actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, "love to lil Mehr .Stay safe and blessed."





In addition to being a fabulous mother, Neha is a doting daughter too. On Monday, Neha Dhupia shared a story on Instagram holding some dry fruits. "Look ma, I'm eating healthy," she captioned the story.

