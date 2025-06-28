Mumbai folks, if you're tired of seaside sundowners, how about heading to the hills for a special one? Imagine watching the sunset over the lush Sahyadris as you sip on exquisite drinks and enjoy elevated comfort foods. Echoes of mist and rain enhance the landscape, making it all the more relaxing. Sounds enticing, doesn't it? Well, if you stay in Mumbai (or Pune, for that matter), you don't have to travel too far for this experience. You just have to go to Lonavala. A unique rooftop lounge called Marquee recently opened its doors at the Radisson Resort & Spa in Lonavala. This elegant establishment is Lonavala's first-ever sky bar, and it promises a sumptuous escape. Thanks to the resort's location away from the main town centre, guests can truly enjoy a sense of seclusion not commonly found in this popular hill station.

Photo Credit: Marquee

The lounge has a variety of aesthetic seating options. The striking 25-foot-long rock-carved bar complements the semi-celestial theme also reflected in the cocktail menu. There are two adjoining al-fresco areas on either side, offering views of the hills all around. The glass roof is bound to offer stargazing opportunities after the monsoon.

Photo Credit: Marquee

At the far end, guests can peek into the proceedings in the live kitchen and enjoy glimpses of various treats being prepared. From the theatrics of mixologists at the bar to the culinary creations on the other side, the space feels animated and energetic. When we visited, there was a charming live music performance that enhanced the mood further. Inspired by the ever-changing hues of the sky, the ambience shifts fluidly from golden hour to a starlit soiree.

Photo Credit: Marquee

Hyeon Park is the mixologist in charge of the bar programme and curation of the cocktail menu at Marquee. The signature drinks have been named "Liquid Constellations" - a nod to the overall theme of the bar, meant to evoke twilight skies and lunar landscapes. Highlights include: the Spirit & Stone, which offers a warm, earthy blend of cognac, chocolate liqueur, and sweet vermouth, rimmed with salted caramel and cacao nibs. If you want a lighter start to the evening, embrace Lady of Fortune, made with vodka and sparkling sake with notes of peach and rose.

Photo Credit: Marquee

For nostalgia with a twist, opt for Chai on the Moon - featuring Bourbon, a unique puree of masala chai and cashews, lemon juice and bitters. For shared experiences, drinks like the Lover's Eclipse and The Marquee Soiree are served in teapots or punch bowls. There's no separate curation of zero-proof drinks. Rather, non-alcoholic versions of each cocktail on the menu (except for one) are available. Complementing these whimsical signatures is a good selection of classic spirits, wines, freshly brewed coffees and other liquid refreshments.

Photo Credit: Marquee

Marquee's food menu, curated by Chef Shyam Gupta, spans refined small plates, globally inspired comfort food and bar bites that are stylish and satisfying. Expect mostly Pan-Asian, Italian and Mediterranean flavours with a few familiar desi mentions. We enjoyed some classics as well as some experimental takes, including delicacies like the Truffle Mushroom Cappuccino, California Roll, Salmon Nigiri, Thai green curry, etc. We sampled numerous dim sums throughout our evening, and they did not disappoint. There is also a lot to explore beyond sushi and dim sum, as the menu spotlights elevated street eats alongside many stir-fried dishes.

Photo Credit: Marquee

If you want to skip Asian fare, opt for pasta or a wood-fired pizza with multiple topping options. After all, there's something undeniably comforting about indulging in a cheesy delight at a hill station! End your meal with decadent desserts, including signature takes on tiramisu, tarts, souffles and the like. That's not all. If you're only dropping by for a quick bite and drink, there are also burgers, salads, tapas and mezze options you can consider. The food offerings are indeed extensive here.

Photo Credit: Marquee

Whether you're connecting over cocktails, savouring a globally inspired meal, or simply soaking in the mountain breeze, Marquee delivers a memorable experience.





Address: Marquee, Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, Plot No. 19-21 & 27-29, Gold Valley Sector D, Tungarli, Lonavala, Maharashtra.