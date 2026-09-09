





As the festive season slowly begins to take shape and the year's final quarter approaches, many diners find themselves looking for something different on their plates. Whether it's a thoughtfully curated tasting menu, regional comfort food with a modern twist, or globally inspired dishes packed with seasonal ingredients, restaurants often use this time of year to refresh their offerings and surprise regular guests.





This September and October, several restaurants across India have unveiled new menus that reflect evolving culinary trends, creative experimentation and the changing tastes of diners. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy menu launches worth checking out.

Delhi

Mr Button Turns One with Poured, Not Plated: A Culinary Journey Reimagined in Cocktails

One year into its story, Mr Button celebrates its first anniversary with Poured, Not Plated, a limited-edition cocktail collection that brings the world of food to the bar.





The collection is defined by a considered interplay of flavour, aroma, texture and balance. Ingredients including galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, nori, wasabi, tomato, basil, peanut and raspberry find new expression through techniques such as fat washing, infusion, extraction, tincturing, clarification, carbonation and aromatisation. The result is a menu where the memory of a dish emerges through the glass, rather than simply being replicated in it.





Among the signatures is Tom Yum, inspired by an off-season downpour outside Bangkok's Sampeng Market, where Button ordered the dish being enjoyed by a fellow diner. Coconut-washed gin, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, dry wine, pandan and orange liqueur are layered with Tom Yum soda and served alongside a rice cracker, bringing the Thai classic's aromatic depth, citrus brightness and heat into a cocktail.





Sushi-Tini takes its inspiration from a six-seat sushi counter in Shibuya, where food became the language between Button and a chef with whom he shared no common tongue. Sushi rice vodka and dry sake are complemented by nori and wasabi tincture, pickled cucumber, soy sauce mist and pickled ginger, creating an expression centred on the restrained umami of sushi.





Napoli transports the story to Naples, where a conversation that began with lapels and jacket lengths eventually found its way to the celebrated Antica Pizzeria da Michele. Though Button left with his opinion unchanged, the experience left him with an enduring appreciation for the Neapolitan margherita. The cocktail translates that memory through tequila, brioche, cheese, tomato water, basil and honey cordial, lime and a hot honey slice, bringing the familiar character of the pizza into an entirely new form.





Taking a distinctly playful turn, PB&J draws from America's much-loved peanut butter and jam pairing - initially met with scepticism before becoming an indispensable favourite. Peanut butter vodka, rose wine, raspberry liqueur, raspberry syrup, vinegar and citric acid solution come together in the cocktail, accompanied by a Jello shot.





Where: Ground Floor, Commercial Complex, Unit Nos. 25, 26 & 27, Greater Kailash Part 3, Masjid Moth, New Delhi, Delhi 110048











Mumbai

Tokyo Matcha Bar Expands Its Cafe Experience with A New Menu

Tokyo Matcha Bar has introduced a new menu that brings together its signature matcha-led beverages with a wider selection of Asian-inspired food, coffee, teas and desserts.





A highlight of the beverage line-up is the Monster Cookie Series, featuring Monster Cookie Matcha, Monster Cookie Coffee and Monster Cookie Cocoa. Each drink is topped with an oversized freshly baked cookie, turning the familiar drink-and-cookie pairing into an interactive cafe offering. The matcha menu also introduces the Strawberry Matcha Latte, made with seasonal strawberries, milk and matcha, topped with strawberry foam, and Cookie Lychee Matcha, combining lychee, lychee pearls, mango and matcha.





Alongside these, the menu features favourites such as Matcha Vanilla Bean Latte, Dirty Matcha Latte, Ube Matcha Latte and Cookies & Cream Matcha Latte. The beverage selection extends to speciality coffee, hojicha, iced teas, lemonades and playful creations such as Ube Colada and Yuzu Lassi.





The food menu moves into Asian-inspired small plates, Gyoza and Wontons, with options including Smoked Chilli Tofu, Asian Cucumber Salad, Korean Fried Tofu, Tangy Tori Chicken and Butter Garlic Prawns.The new menu also introduces Asian-style burgers, alongside a range of ramen including Katsu, Miso Happy, Dan-Co and Shinzo, as well as rice and noodle dishes such as Katsu Curry & Rice, Dan Dan Noodles and the new Sumo Phat Noodles.





To end things on a sweet note, the dessert section brings together Tiramisu, Basque Cheesecake and Old School Chocolate Cake, alongside additions such as the Cakey Cookie and Smash Croissants, Tokyo Matcha Bar's take on the classic croissant, including a chocolate ganache and ice cream version.





Where: Silvilla House, Chapel Rd, next to Lovely Stores, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Photo: Tokyo Matcha Bar

Bengaluru

Shao Unveils A New A La Carte Menu By Chef Sitam Lama

Shao, the Pan-Asian restaurant at Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, introduces their all-new menu. The menu travels across regional Chinese, Southeast Asian and Balinese traditions in a single sitting. It gently opens with a selection of vegetarian creations, including the Crispy Spicy Tofu, tossed with chestnut, peanut and dried chilli, and the Crunchy Assorted Mushroom, wok-tossed with five-spice, chilli, garlic and spring onion. From the sushi selection, the Avocado Nigiri and Sweet Shiitake Nigiri offer refined vegetarian options.





The menu also brings dishes like the Chongqing chicken soup, a slow-cooked broth of Sichuan peppercorns, dried chillies and goji berries, alongside the Balinese chicken satay, hand-minced, chargrilled and paired with a lemongrass dip.





From there the flavours build; with the Sizzling Cumin Lamb layers toasted cumin over the heat of Sichuan peppercorns; the Smoked Spicy Pork Belly with Bamboo Shoots is wok-tossed in the kitchen's own fermented chillies and garlic. The Shanghai Chicken Dumpling, scented with truffle oil, offers a lighter interlude before the Hunan Steamed Seabass, finished with pickled mustard and chilli, rounds off the savoury selection on a bold, tangy note.





Where: Shao, Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Photo: Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

The Scene JP Nagar Expands Its Menu With Exciting New Global Additions

The Scene has launched its new menu, bringing together bold global flavours and a setting designed for Bengaluru's love of long conversations and memorable gatherings.





The refreshed menu introduces an exciting line-up of new dishes that build on The Scene's globally inspired approach to dining. Highlights include the Hummus with Crunchy Mexican Roasted Chickpeas, Korean BBQ Wings, Kimchi fried rice, and the smoky Kandahari Fish Tikka, alongside handcrafted pizzas such as the Corn & Bell Pepper Pizza and the indulgent Jalapeno and Sausage Pizza, available with a choice of chicken or pork sausage. Guests looking for hearty comfort food can enjoy the creamy Spaghetti/Penne Carbonara, the rich Chingri Malai Curry with a choice of fish or prawns, the comforting Home Style Chicken Curry, or Asian-inspired favourites like mandarin Tofu with butter garlic fired rice and Hunan Chicken with butter garlic fried rice.





Complementing the new food offerings is a cocktail programme featuring a line-up of inventive signatures that celebrate bold flavours and locally inspired ingredients. New additions include Jackpot, a tropical blend of rums with jackfruit, clarified pineapple, citrus and vegan foam; Beat The Heat, a refreshing mix of vodka, fresh sugarcane juice, roasted cumin, citrus and mint; High on Herbs, a botanical gin cocktail layered with herb liqueur, grapefruit and rose soda; Sweet Chitrus Guy, a vibrant tequila-based cocktail with citrus, yuzu, passionfruit soda and a hint of saline; and Local Mafia, a bold blend of double-aged whisky, Old Monk rum, chocolate bitters, saline and vegan foam.





Where: The Scene, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Photo: The Scene JP Nagar

Pangeo Debuts A Bold New Menu Celebrating Global Cuisine

Pangeo, Bengaluru, unveils its all-new menu, bringing together globally inspired flavours, refined culinary techniques, and a thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary dishes designed for every dining occasion.





Inspired by Pangeo's philosophy of bringing the world together through food, the new menu reflects a diverse mix of cuisines, textures, and flavours. From vibrant small plates and handcrafted sourdough pizzas to signature grills, indulgent mains, and refined desserts, every dish has been thoughtfully created to encourage discovery, sharing, and memorable dining moments.





The new menu features an extensive selection of dishes, including the Roasted Butternut Pumpkin & Crisp Pakwan, Smoked Oyster Mushroom Taco, Asparagus Paprika Puff, and Roasted Broccoli Ema Datshi, alongside signature non-vegetarian offerings such as the Chicken Galouti Kebab, Spicy Cafreal Chicken, Chicken Shish Taouk, Butter Chicken Kulcha, Tandoori Chicken Roulade, Parcha Fish, and Herb-Crusted Grilled Fish. Guests can further explore handcrafted sourdough pizzas, flavourful bowls, artisanal burgers, signature grills, comforting mains, and decadent desserts, each designed to showcase bold flavours and quality ingredients.





Where: 4th Floor, 171-172, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road, Bengaluru - 560001

Photo: Pangeo











