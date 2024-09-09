No foodie can say no to a plate full of momos. And when they are served with spicy red chutney and mayonnaise, the satisfaction reaches a whole new level. Typically, momos – whether steamed, fried, or pan-fried – are made with all-purpose flour dough. Many health-conscious people even give them a healthier twist by using wheat dough. But have you ever tried momos made with curry leaves and coriander leaves? If not, this video is for you. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a woman preparing aloo-stuffed momos, but with these aromatic herbs. “New Momo Recipe” reads the caption.





The video begins with the woman making a green paste out of the curry and coriander leaves. In a bowl, she adds all-purpose flour and sprinkles some salt. Next, she pours the paste into the bowl and mixes it with her hands to make a green-coloured dough.





In the next step, the woman puts sliced and boiled potatoes into a separate bowl. Grated onions, chilli flakes and 2 garlic cloves are also added. She then adds a generous quantity of cheese into the blend and once again mixes all the ingredients. The woman suggests that all the items must be mashed properly. After that, she rolls out four rotis – two with the regular dough and two with the green dough. She stacks them on top of each other and flattens them again. The stacked rotis are then folded into a cylindrical shape and cut in half. The woman also uses a thread to extract small rounds from the cylindrical dough.

Once all is done, the woman flattens the dough and makes vertical impressions with a knife. She gently presses it with her hand creating the shape of a shell. After placing the aloo stuffing inside, the woman steams the dish. And voila, the momos are ready. The clip ends with the woman's husband trying the momos. He displays a thumb-up gesture, indicating that the dumplings were just too good.

The internet was quick to react to the post.





So far, the video has garnered over 5 million views. Would you also like to try them?