Mumbai's dining scene never stays still. For food lovers, that's the best part. Every month brings bold new openings that offer something different to the city, whether it's a chef returning home with global flavours, a beloved brand setting up in a new neighbourhood, or a homegrown team reimagining what a bar or restaurant can feel like. Bandra, Lower Parel and Andheri continue to be hotspots, but the excitement is spreading across the city. Here are some new restaurants in Mumbai to add to your list for the upcoming weeks:

Visit These New Restaurants In Mumbai In September-October 2025

1. BANNG, Bandra

Bringing Bangkok's bold energy to Mumbai, BANNG is the brainchild of two-Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora and restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality. The restaurant marks Chef Garima's return to her home city, but in a new avatar, split across two levels. BANNG Dining Room offers a more intimate, family-style Thai dining experience led by Executive Chef Manav Khanna. The BANNG Bar downstairs pulsates with Bangkok's nightlife energy. Designed by Studio RENESA, the interiors mirror this duality. At the bar, Bangkok's celebrated mixologist Attapon De-Silva curates inventive cocktails that embody the city's irreverent spirit. The food, meanwhile, showcases a spectrum of Thai flavours and regional diversity.

Address: BANNG, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, PD Hinduja Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





2. Fireback Mumbai, Lower Parel

EHV International has brought its bold Thai concept, Fireback, to Nilaya Anthology in Mumbai, following its debut in Goa. The restaurant is led by acclaimed Culinary Director Chef David Thompson, with Chef Kaustubh Haldipur as Brand Chef. The menu reflects the contrasts of Thai cooking, featuring smoky grills, aromatic herbs, and spice-forward curries. Varun Sharma, Head of Bars at EHV, has crafted a cocktail program rooted in Thai ingredients, while Kevin Rodrigues, Head of Wines, has curated an aromatic wine list designed to complement the cuisine. The restaurant's design, by London's Russell Sage Studio, balances modern minimalism with warm, Thai-inspired touches.

Address: Fireback, Peninsula Corporate Park, Peninsula Point, Fireback @ Nilaya Anthology, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel West, Mumbai.





3. House Of Paloma, Bandra

House of Paloma is a cocktail-forward bar where Latin American inspirations meet contemporary artistry. It is founded by longtime collaborators Prathik Shetty, Chethan Hegde, and Samarth Shetty (whose collective ventures include Bangalore's 1522 and The Reservoire). Designed in collaboration with architect Sumessh Menon, the interiors are layered with bold artworks, ceramic chandeliers, and Latin-infused textures. The drinks program, developed by Head Mixologist M Sunil Prathab with consultants Rahul Raghav and Karl Fernandes, places agave at its heart while experimenting with inventive, globally inspired cocktails. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Pranay Shinde with food consultancy from Chef Sombir Chaudary. The food blurs the lines between Latin, Asian, and Indian influences. The menu is playful and borderless, with an emphasis on inventive twists and sustainable techniques.

Address: House of Paloma, Number 545, 33rd Road, Near McDonald's Linking Road, Ground Floor, Excel Entertainment, Bandra West, Mumbai





4. The Black Shepherd, Bandra

The Black Shepherd is a new restaurant in Bandra by Chef Rahul Kotak. This 26-cover restaurant pays homage to Britain's pub culture. Drawing on his years in the UK, Chef Rahul presents his take on British cuisine without over-complication. The space channels nostalgia and warmth, with interiors featuring dark woods, vintage clippings of British rock icons, and a soundtrack that shifts from mellow mornings to vibrant evenings. The menu celebrates British comfort food in delicious ways. The beverage program includes teas, refreshing coolers, and its much-talked-about bottomless hot chocolate.

Address: The Black Shepherd, Shop 1-A, Gloria Apartments, St. John Baptist Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





5. Bombay Sweet Shop, Lower Parel

Celebrating five years and five outlets, Bombay Sweet Shop has opened its newest store inside Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. This is its first in a mall setting. Known for reinventing mithai and Indian-inspired desserts, the brand is known for its signature combination of nostalgia and innovation. Guests can enjoy playful chaat items, inventive vegetarian snacks, fusion desserts, sandwiches from the popular Veronica's and more. They can pair them with bright, flavourful beverages, including inventive lassis, cold chai, and specialty coffees. This outpost positions itself as more than a sweet shop: it's also a unique cafe-style hangout spot. The interior design mirrors the brand's cheerful ethos, with its signature yellow storefront, candy-coloured stained glass, playful murals and cosy seating.

Address: Bombay Sweet Shop, First Floor, Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai





6. Drift, Lower Parel

Perched above The Orangery at Nilaya Anthology, Drift is Mumbai's new all-day cafe and bar from EHV International. Chef Sumit Sawardekar leads the kitchen with a European-inspired menu that spans breakfast favourites, patisserie, and hearty lunch and dinner offerings. The cafe evolves throughout the day, from coffee and viennoiserie in the morning to refined entrees by evening. Later, it transitions into a bar with DJ-led nights. At the helm of the beverage program, Varun Sharma introduces inventive cocktails that bridge kitchen and bar, while Kevin Rodrigues curates a global yet approachable wine selection. Designed by Russell Sage Studio, the interiors channel clean sophistication with cane accents, warm wood, and a dramatic wave-like ceiling feature that defines the room. The setting is relaxed yet elevated, capturing Mumbai's cafe culture with a cosmopolitan touch.

Address: Drift Cafe Bar @ Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Point, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel West, Mumbai.





7. Toscano, Andheri

Marking its second Mumbai opening, Toscano brings a slice of Tuscany to Andheri after its successful Navi Mumbai launch. Founded by Chef Jean Michel and Chef Goutham Balasubramanian, the restaurant has built its reputation on Tuscan cooking. It now extends that philosophy to one of the city's most dynamic dining neighbourhoods. Toscano's approach goes beyond the typical Italian menu, spotlighting artisanal pizzas, curated mains, and signature desserts. It also aims to establish itself as one of India's pioneering wine destinations. Its wine program will feature over 160 labels, including 36 by the glass. The Andheri outpost blends rustic Italian warmth with modern design, using deep burgundy tones and greenery to create a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere.

Address: Toscano, Morya Landmark-1, Lokhandwala Complex, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai.





8. Zaatar W Zeit, Andheri

After a successful debut in Bandra, Lebanese favourite Zaatar W Zeit expands its Mumbai presence with a new outpost in Andheri. Known globally for its fresh and flavourful approach to Lebanese street food, the brand brings its signature energy to a wider audience of professionals, families, students, and late-night diners. Zaatar W Zeit was introduced to India by Passion Cuisine (the F&B group behind Avatara, Tresind, Carnival by Tresind, and Maison De Curry). While the menu highlights the brand's Lebanese roots, it also features India-exclusive creations that blend familiar spices and grilling techniques with ZWZ's signature wraps, manakish, and skillets.

Address: Zaatar W Zeit, B, Unit no 1 and 101, Boolani Estate Owner's Premises Co-Op Society Ltd, 41, New Link Rd, opposite Citi Mall, Andheri West, Mumbai.