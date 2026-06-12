Kashmir's iconic Dal Lake now features a floating Maggi point, where visitors can enjoy hot instant noodles while gliding on a traditional wooden shikara. This unique culinary experience blends the valley's scenic beauty with the beloved "pahadon wali Maggi" (mountain Maggi) vibe.





On Tuesday, Maggi India took to Instagram to share the update. The video showed a Maggi shop in the brand's signature red and yellow colours, floating on the crystal-clear waters of Dal Lake with a snow-covered mountain range in the background. Sharing the update, Maggi India wrote, “First-ever Floating Maggi Point, now live at Dal Lake, Kashmir.”

Internet's Reaction





Soon after the update was shared, social media users flooded the comment section with reactions.





“Gonna be there soon,” one user wrote.





“This is insane, so I want to go to Kashmir now,” another commented. A third added, "That is next-level pahadon wali Maggi."





“Wow, that's simply amazing. Above all, I can't wait to go to Kashmir," someone else wrote.





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“So happy to have ordered from here recently,” someone else shared.





"I hope the Maggi team cares about the waste of their empty packets not going on that beautiful Dal Lake,” one user urged.





“Ab toh Kashmir jana padega (Now I have to go to Kashmir),” another individual added.





“The team has done a great job," another user praised the brand.





For decades, Maggi has been associated with travel, mountains, rain, hostels, late-night conversations and unforgettable memories with friends and family. This new floating Maggi point brings many of those emotions together in one place.