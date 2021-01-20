Twitter User's Photo Of 'Maggi Counter' At Cousin's Wedding Goes Viral

This photograph of a Maggi counter at a wedding has gone viral.

Weddings in the Covid era are definitely not the same. Just like everything else, they too have undergone vast changes due to the pandemic. Limited guests and fewer ceremonies have made weddings a more intimate affair. Food too is ordered in limited batches for the attendees rather than a sumptuous buffet spread. Recently, we saw how virtual weddings are also becoming increasingly popular. The families of the bride and groom are sending individually packed food to the doorstep of their virtual wedding attendees - a concept which allows them to savour the delicious feast while watching the wedding online and sitting in the comfort of their own home. Another such wedding in the recent past has taken the internet by surprise for having a unique live counter for guests. Take a look:





The tweet was shared by user @somyalakhani, who wrote about how much she loved her cousin for installing a live counter exclusively dedicated to the instant noodles. "I love my cousin for being so thoughtful & ensuring there is a Maggi counter at her wedding tonight," she wrote in her tweet. In the photograph she shared, we could see rows of instant noodles neatly stacked in a wooden rack. There was a gas stove and a non-stick pan for cooking the many and serving it hot and fresh.





The post went viral on Twitter, garnering 1.1k likes and many reactions and responses. A user commented that it must have been the most popular counter for kids at the wedding to which the user added that it was loved by adults equally. Many others wanted to know where the wedding was taking place and how they could join the party. A few also inquired if the instant noodles being sold at the counter could be customised according to one's tastes and preferences.





Take a look at the reactions:





Maggi was surely an interesting food item to be cooked live at a wedding. We hope to see more such innovative food trends at weddings in the future. Do you think this will become a common trend across weddings in the future? Tell us in the comments below!







