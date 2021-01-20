Twitter User's Photo Of 'Maggi Counter' At Cousin's Wedding Goes Viral

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 20, 2021 13:05 IST
Weddings in the Covid era are definitely not the same. Just like everything else, they too have undergone vast changes due to the pandemic. Limited guests and fewer ceremonies have made weddings a more intimate affair. Food too is ordered in limited batches for the attendees rather than a sumptuous buffet spread. Recently, we saw how virtual weddings are also becoming increasingly popular. The families of the bride and groom are sending individually packed food to the doorstep of their virtual wedding attendees - a concept which allows them to savour the delicious feast while watching the wedding online and sitting in the comfort of their own home. Another such wedding in the recent past has taken the internet by surprise for having a unique live counter for guests. Take a look:
I love my cousin for being so thoughtful & ensuring there is a Maggi counter at her wedding tonight ❣️???? pic.twitter.com/Yu3ObLEYMf
— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 18, 2021
(Also Read: Tamil Family Sends Over Food For Online Wedding Attendees, Tweet Goes Viral)
The tweet was shared by user @somyalakhani, who wrote about how much she loved her cousin for installing a live counter exclusively dedicated to the instant noodles. "I love my cousin for being so thoughtful & ensuring there is a Maggi counter at her wedding tonight," she wrote in her tweet. In the photograph she shared, we could see rows of instant noodles neatly stacked in a wooden rack. There was a gas stove and a non-stick pan for cooking the many and serving it hot and fresh.
The post went viral on Twitter, garnering 1.1k likes and many reactions and responses. A user commented that it must have been the most popular counter for kids at the wedding to which the user added that it was loved by adults equally. Many others wanted to know where the wedding was taking place and how they could join the party. A few also inquired if the instant noodles being sold at the counter could be customised according to one's tastes and preferences.
Take a look at the reactions:
No points for guessing, it would have been one of the most populated counter!
— Sheel Majumdar (HE/HIM) (@SheelMajumdar) January 18, 2021
Cooooollll. Liked the way people are thinking different especially in choosing the food and grab the attention of people
— Kishore Kumar (@Kishore14637014) January 20, 2021
listen this is a game-changer
— कामायनी // Kāmāyani // کاماینی (@SharmaKamayani) January 19, 2021
I really wish every wedding had one
— Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) January 19, 2021
ye maggi bana raha hai manchurian? ????????????
Good to see this at a wedding counter!— Indus Khaitan (@1ndus) January 19, 2021Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
This should be normalised.????????????
— bharat subramanian (@bharat4293) January 19, 2021
Maggi was surely an interesting food item to be cooked live at a wedding. We hope to see more such innovative food trends at weddings in the future. Do you think this will become a common trend across weddings in the future? Tell us in the comments below!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.