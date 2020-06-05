Maggi Pani Puri And More - Food Combinations That Are Making The Internet Cringe

Maggi pani puri and watermelon with ketchup are some of the weird food combinations.

The period of quarantine has brought out the creativity and innovation out of many budding chefs. People are coming out with all sorts of unique ideas to make interesting preparations from whatever resources are available to them at home. However, all of these food combinations are not ones that are digestible to the palate. A Facebook page came up with a combination of chocolate biryani made with biryani and chocolate spread, and recently a Twitter user paired Pani Puri with Maggi. Take a look:





The recipe video of the Maggi Pani Puri was shared by the Twitter User, which basically showed the cooking of the packet of instant noodles and then filling it up in the empty pani puri. The combination did not go down well with netizens, as they reacted strongly to the eccentric pairing. Take a look at the reactions:

I don't even know who you are but I don't like you.



— Vaishnavi Gaur (@AustenJane023) June 3, 2020

Report this pic and this combination



— Ar. MOHIT CHITTORA ???????? (@VastukarMohit) June 3, 2020

This is spoiling two legendary items in one stroke. Creativity at its worst.



— SachinVij (@sachinvij) June 3, 2020

Just eat maggi and puri separately if you were so hungry.



— Samir (@RautSamir) June 3, 2020

add some crushed Dhokla too ... ????



— Bunny Thakur ⚜️ (@Bunny_thakur_) June 3, 2020

Apart from these hilarious comments, some users poured in their own ideas for bizarre food combinations. While one person shared a 'Pasta Pani Puri' in retaliation, another shared a bubblegum pizza to get back at the user. Take a look:





This is for you cause you ruined phuchka for me pic.twitter.com/9YP48dOVJm



— Cheesy food stan account (@apotatokween1) June 3, 2020

Pasta pani puri pic.twitter.com/Xgp2PYVgDm



— Vjpul karn (@KarnVipul48) June 4, 2020

This trend of strange food pairings going viral has not just been limited to these combinations alone. A Twitter user had shared a picture of a slice of watermelon being paired with a squirt of tomato ketchup, much to the internet's disgust. Check it out:





