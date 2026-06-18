In a post going viral on X, an Indian living in Norway expressed his surprise after receiving mangoes and other groceries to his doorstep in just 9 minutes. Sharing from his experience living in Norway, he said that over there "getting groceries means driving to the 'buttik' - sometimes in -10 degrees Celsius weather - just to grab 1 litre of milk. That's normal life in one of the most 'advanced' countries in the world."





He then added his experience of getting groceries conveniently in India. "Last night I landed back in India. Today I opened Zepto and Blinkit, linked my Amazon Pay, and ordered mangoes, shower gel, sanitiser, toothpaste, vegetables, fruits, milk, and a bunch of other essentials - 12 items in total. I tried this on both apps that delivered everything to my apartment in less than 9 minutes. 12 items. Under 9 minutes. To my door."





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Praising the convenient grocery delivery experience in India, he reflected, "I sat there and just laughed, honestly. Because we Indians complain about India all the time - the traffic, the chaos, the noise. But we don't realise what we already have until we leave and come back."





He added, "No one in the 'developed' world has this. Not Norway, not anywhere I've been. This kind of convenience, this kind of hustle, this kind of 'I want it now, and I'll have it now' - that's India."





Further, the X user remarked, "So to every Indian who keeps comparing us down - go drive in the snow for milk first. Then tell me we don't have it good."











The post received a range of reactions online. Take a look:





"In Quick Commerce, we are the torchbearers to the world. Thanks to Zepto, Blinkit, JioMart and so on," one wrote.





"Blinkit and Zepto are the best, and things get delivered in minutes at your place," another added.





One commented, "Nothing humbles a returning Indian faster than realising the mangoes arrive before you've even decided where to keep them. Welcome back home."





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However, a few disagreed with the X user's statement.





One said, "No one in the developed world has this. Ignores China! I believe you don't have any idea the quick services being provided in China, which are not only limited to e-commerce."





Another wrote, "There is a delivery rider doing it for peanuts, and you are celebrating as India has gone somewhere. The kind of convenience you are aspiring to is because of your privilege, not India's development."