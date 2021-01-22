Nora Fatehi Is Eating Clean Even In Dubai, Her Breakfast Is Proof

Nora Fatehi was seen in 'Street Dancer' opposite Varun Dhawan

Nora Fatehi, who is currently in Dubai, had pretty interesting 2020. She kicked it off with an important role in the movie 'Street Dancer' opposite Varun Dhawan. The songs of the movie featuring her were blockbuster. She was later seen as a judge on a dance reality show where she replaces Malaika Arora Khan briefly; her limited stint on the show was much talked about. She continued featuring in a couple of music videos. Nora also has an interesting year lined up ahead of her. Currently, she is having a gala time in Dubai. She is strutting down the streets in her best ensemble and also indulging her heart out. In a video posted by her on Sunday, she can be seen participating in a live cook-out session with a chef. On Thursday morning, she also gave us a glimpse of her extravagant breakfast on her Instagram story.





(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Enjoyed Her 'Beach Day' With A Refreshing Meal; See Pics)





On the table, we could see some fresh waffles drizzled over with some maple syrup, freshly squeezed orange juice, a mixed fruit platter with watermelon, plums, dragon fruits and berries, there were also bowls of strawberries lying right next to the bowls of nuts and raisins. Freshly made avocado toasts also made it to the spread along with a bunch of syrups and condiments.





(Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Cooks Egg-Based Shakshuka And A Smoothie To Get Rid Of His Jet Lag!)





Nora Fatehi is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and looks like she liked to eat clean even when outside of the home. Are you trying to lose weight, perhaps you can steal some ideas from Nora's breakfast spread!









