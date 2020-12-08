Not Talking In Restaurants May Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread - Finds Study

Researchers say, there must be updated guidelines regarding restaurant visits

The ongoing Coronavirus situation has gripped every person across the world. From social distancing to isolation - people have been maintaining every guideline to protect themselves from the viral infection. However, after months-long lockdown, the world is on an 'unlock' spree and is trying to imbibe the new normalcy in life. It includes getting back to our favourite food joints while maintaining safety, hygiene, social distancing and more. Alongside these precautionary measures, a new study has stated that people should avoid talking much in the restaurants to evade COVID-19 infection.





How does it work?

Droplet transmission within 2 meters has been established as one of the major modes of virus spread among people. Recently, a team of researchers found the possibility of airborne transmission or long-distance droplet transmission even in a distance of more than 6 meters. According to the study, "Droplet transmission can occur at a distance greater than 2 m if there is direct air flow from an infected person."





For the study, the researchers investigated restaurants on the basis of site of exposure, air flow direction, distances between cases and movement of the visitors.





"A total of 3 cases were identified in this outbreak, and maximum air flow velocity of 1.2 m/s was measured between the infector and infected in a restaurant equipped with ceiling-type air conditioners. The index case was infected at a 6.5 m away from the infector and 5 minutes exposure without any direct or indirect contact," read the findings published in Journal of Korean Medical Science.





Hence, the researchers concluded that there must be updated guidelines that will include prevention, contact tracing and quarantine to prevent spreading this contagious disease.





In an earlier study, published in the journal Nature, it was also stated that reducing occupancy in restaurants may help reducing the risk of infection significantly.







