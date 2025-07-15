Ranjeet, the villain we love to hate, has stayed in our hearts rent-free. The cinema icon, in his celebrated career, has given us some memorable dialogues and roles to remember. But did you know Ranjeet has a soft corner for gardening? Well, well, allow us to walk you through it. The 83-year-old takes pleasure in cultivating his home garden. In a recent Instagram clip, Ranjeet was seen dressed in his signature ensembles and busy harvesting the fresh produce from his home garden. Seemingly set up on his terrace, the garden features a variety of trees. At first, the actor was startled by the star fruit when he plucked a few of them and collected them into a basket.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Spent A Therapeutic Sunday Pruning His Plants





Soon after, when he tries to pluck some lemons, he gets pricked by the thorns, leading him to say, "Yaar iss nimbu ke jhad mein kaante bahut hotey hai (This lemon tree has a lot of thorns in it)." But showcasing his determination, he continues, "Kaante hai toh kya, chutney toh banani padegi (So what if there are thorns, I will have to make chutney)."

Afterwards, the actor instructs his cook to prepare a mouth-watering chutney with the two following his secret recipe. "Deva, idhar aao. Main ye star fruit aur nimbu leke aaya hu upar se, bilkuk taaza hai. Badhiya si chutney banaiye (Deva, come here. I have brought this star fruit and lemon from upstairs, it is fresh. Make a nice chutney)," he said. Ranjeet, a true-blue foodie by heart, even inquires about what the chutney can be savoured and requests his cook to prepare the lovely dish. "Ayyyeeeee.... Chutney achhi lagi toh aapke saath recipe share karunga (If I like the chutney, then I will share the recipe)," he wrote in the caption.

Also Read: David Beckham Farms Carrots, The Result Has Wife Victoria In Stitches





The result seems to have turned out pretty drool-worthy, as per Ranjeet's wife, Aloka Bedi's, honest review. In another video shared by him on Instagram, the actor can be seen delighting in the crispy, papad-like roti alongside the chutney. His facial expressions truly revealed the taste of the wholesome dish. Following this, when Aloka tasted a bit of it from her husband's hands, she was all praise. He captioned it as "Shukar hai Chutney Biwi ko pasand aa gayi, nahi to.... ab recipe Bata sakta hu. (Thankfully, my wife liked the chutney, otherwise... now I can tell you the recipe.)"

We hope he shares the step-by-step recipe for the chutney soon!