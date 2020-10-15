Dine Safe During COVID In Your Personal Dining Pods At Dragonfly Experience

After spending months at home during lockdown, most of us now just want to venture out and get used to the new normal. Dining out is one of the things that we missed most during lockdown and some of us even did it as soon as the restaurants opened. There are a plenty of restaurants and cafes that are making news due to their unique and interesting ways to keep it safe for diners and loyal patrons to visit them and have safe dining experience, and one of them is the city's most popular lounge cum fine dining restaurant - Dragonfly Experience.





Popular restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, who owns Dragonfly Experience in collaboration with Bollywood rapper Badshash, is known for his quirky innovations in restaurant space in India. This time he has raised the bar by not only with his concept but also his approach in setting terms with the 'new normal'. He unveiled the new look of Dragonfly that is as interesting as the original one. "COVID scenario has hit the industry badly; we are forced to change our lifestyle. Going with the current scenario, I thought of introducing the concept, which encourages people to dine out with safety at its priority. We thought of introducing private pods for each party group who wants to dine out. Hence, we have created 'Pods', which are open from the top and have acrylic walls allowing the view of the restaurant. The concept is created to make sure that each of the diners at Dragonfly feels safe," says Sukhija. Along with these changes, all the safety measures are in place that includes continuous check of temperatures, sanitisation etc.



Pods at Dragonfly are open from the top and have acrylic walls.





Food And Drinks At Dragonfly Experience

The head chef, Chef Sagar Bajaj, has curated a menu that comprises almost 80% of exotic signature delicacies that have been designed especially for Dragonfly Experience. The menu offers a blend of Asian fusion and European fusion dishes. This year the restaurant has also introduced some interesting immunity-boosting dishes and cocktails in the menu.





Our Picks

The menu is incredibly detailed and the starters comprise a whole lot of options including soups, salads, ceviche, sushi, tempura, dim sums and the delightful 'Puffsomes'. For salads, try Italian Burrata - Red Vein Sorrel - Basil and Confit Chicken Salad - Frise & Lime - Shallot Oil Dressing. If you are a sushi lover, try their signature sushi, Avocado 'N' Cucumber and Salmon Cucumber Roll. From the grills, go for Crispy Satay Chicken and Basil Charred Prawns. And in Pizzas, we loved Smoked Chicken - Olives - Artichokes - Baby Spinach! Among the dim sums, we tried the Broccoli Truffle, which looked beautiful because of its colour, but taste-wise, did not have anything extraordinary to offer. However, Chicken And Wild Mushroom dim sums were an absolute delight!

For the mains, Chef's Special Edamame & Percorino Barley Risotto and Lamb Shanks Risotto are also exquisite - they're perfect for your cheat day cravings of something satisfying and crunchy. Do try Kimchi Rice and Dragon Spiced Fried Rice with Chicken Lantern Hot Pot, if you are craving for South Asian cuisine.



Where: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Price for two: INR 4000 (including alcohol, excluding taxes)







