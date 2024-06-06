Let's admit, nothing can beat ghar ka khana. Don't know about you, but actress Neha Dhupia agrees with us. She has shared a picture of her wholesome lunch platter on Instagram. She treated her taste buds to a homemade thali. Sharing a snippet of the hearty lunch on her Instagram Stories, Neha wrote, “Home-made thali. Okay bye. Going to polish it off.” We agree, Neha. Now, let's dive into the yummy-looking food items. Shall we? Neha feasted on plain white rice, a delicious curry, two deep-fried fish, stir-fried beetroot, some bread, and crispy masala papads. There was also beetroot raita and a side of salad dressing completed the wholesome meal.

Feeling the hunger pangs kicking in? You can recreate the platter at home with these recipes. Read on:

1. Jeera Rice

A thali is incomplete without this particular item. Stir-fried cumin rice only elevates the overall experience of the meal. Recipe here.

2. Dal Fry

Dal and chawal are a quintessential combination. Dal is packed with protein and holds high nutritional value. Tip: add a spoonful of ghee before serving. Click here for the recipe.

3. Aloo jeera

Nothing can go wrong with the classic aloo jeera. Sliced potatoes, cumin seeds, and some Indian spices are all you need to prepare this mouth-watering aloo dish. Recipe inside.

4. Dhaba-Style Chicken

Now, we are going to talk about the hero dish on your thali. Marinated chicken cooked in tomato gravy will make your tummy do the happy dance. Click here for the recipe.

5. Beetroot And Roasted Pista Raita

Just like Neha Dhupia, if you also want to add a healthy twist to your daily yoghurt we have the recipe ready for you. Click here.

So what are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy platter at home and surprise your family and guests. Do let us know in the comments how was the experience. Happy bingeing.