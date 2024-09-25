Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated their daughter Navya's birthday with great pomp and enthusiasm. The little one turned one on Friday, September 20. On Tuesday, the couple dropped a joint video on Instagram featuring glimpses from the pink-themed in-house party. While Navya looked adorable in a ruffled pink dress, it was her matching colour-coded birthday cake that had our attention. In the clip, Navya was seen digging into the dessert and giggling sweetly. The creamy birthday cake was decorated with multiple rose shapes drawn with pink icing. The soft yellow cake beneath the decor had us drooling. Navya's hands and mouth were smeared with the cream as she licked her fingers, looking oh-so-cute. “Our Happiness.. Our most beautiful NAVYA,” read the side note.





Back in 2021, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embarked on a vacation in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The couple gave wings to their cravings by indulging in a scrumptious breakfast. Rahul treated himself to a delectable bowl meal, alongside a plate of freshly cooked omelette, garnished with tomatoes. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Disha captioned it “Best view” and added a heart eye and a heart emoji. That's not all. The couple also relished a lip-smacking cake slice and another yummy dessert, sprinkled with nuts. We have to admit, the delicious spread made us quite hungry. Read more about it here:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya seem to have a strong penchant for sweet delicacies. The couple who got married in 2021, celebrated the glitzy occasion by cutting a five-tier cake. Thanks to one of their friends, we also got a glimpse of the huge dessert. The white-hued cake was adorned with flowers in pastel shades of white and pink. Disha and Rahul's initials aka “D” and “R” were inscribed on it with gold. The matching borders elevated the overall aesthetics of the sweet treat. More on it here.

May Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya continue the foodie adventures with their little bundle of joy Navya.