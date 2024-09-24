Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad's adorable daughter, Raabiyaa, recently celebrated her birthday! The baby girl turned one on Monday, September 23. To keep her fans updated, Swara Bhasker shared pictures of her daughter's doll-themed birthday bash on her Instagram Stories. Among the highlights was a table adorned with not one, not two, but four birthday cakes. The main cake was a cute two-tiered creation in pink, matching the pastel theme of the birthday party and topped with a small doll figurine. The cakes included a black currant delight, a cherry-topped chocolate cake, and a vanilla cake with mango syrup. Colourful balloons filled the venue, making it a special celebration for their little angel.





Also Read: Viral: Rubina Dilaik Shows 'Ghar Ki Kheti' From Her Hometown In Himachal Pradesh

In another frame, we can see the birthday girl Raabiyaa cutting the cake with her parents, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. ‘Our heart turned one year old today,” wrote Swara in the caption.

Here's a close-up view of Raabiyaa's stunning birthday cake:

Swara Bhasker is a cake lover and other than just savouring them, she also loves baking. Once, she made a cake for herself on one of her birthdays. What was more interesting about the cake was that it was diabetic-friendly. Instead of refined sugar, she used a paste of dates and shared the delicious recipe on Instagram. Click here to read in detail.





In 2021, Swara Bhasker celebrated her 33rd birthday in Goa with three cakes. At that time, she was shooting for the film Veere Di Wedding. Swara shared glimpses of the celebration on her social media handle. What caught our attention? Three gorgeous cakes laced with chocolate ganache. The sweet indulgence made us crave some cakes. Full story here.





Also Read: Shabana Azmi Stopped At The Food Court On Her Return Trip From Pune, Here's What She Ate