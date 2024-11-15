Zeenat Aman has shown us time and again that she's a true foodie. Whether it's biryani or sweets, her food choices always leave us craving more. So, what did the veteran actress treat herself to this weekend? Her latest Instagram post gave us a glimpse. Zeenat enjoyed a delicious South Indian meal at Dakshinayan restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. Her spread included two types of idli - ghee and podi - along with a crispy dosa, flavorful sambar, and coconut and tomato chutneys. A refreshing lemon drink made an appearance too.

In the caption, Zeenat shared her weekend mantra: "Work mudra vs. canteen mudra. My simple instructions for an excellent weekend: 1. go to your nearest dosa joint. 2. block any photo attempts. 3. eat your weight in dosa, podi, ghee, idli. 4. take a nap. My establishment of choice is Dakshinayan in Juhu of course. I need a weekly fix! What's your favourite brunch spot that won't break the bank?"



In another post, Zeenat shared two pictures to sum up her Friday night. The first one showed her looking elegant in a shimmery black dress. The second? A more casual moment with a burger in hand that definitely had us craving one. Her caption simply read, "My Friday night explained in two pictures."



Before that, Zeenat gave us a peek into her love for Indian food. She wrote, "Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn't be happier that it's mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom."



We're loving Zeenat Aman's food confessions. What's your favourite comfort food?