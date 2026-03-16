The 98th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, United States. The ceremony honoured the best films released in 2025 and was hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second year in a row. While the Oscars are known for glamorous red carpets, designer outfits and grand after-parties, some celebrities prefer to keep things simple after the ceremony. This year, one of the biggest viral moments came not from the stage but from a burger joint in Hollywood.





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Michael B Jordan's Post-Oscar Burger Stop

After winning the Best Actor award for his performance in Sinners, Michael B Jordan kept his celebration surprisingly low-key. Instead of heading to an exclusive party, the actor stopped by the popular fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood.





A viral video circulating online shows the area inside the restaurant surrounded by staff and excited fans. The actor looked relaxed and cheerful as people gathered around him. He smiled, posed for pictures and chatted briefly with those who had come to see him.





What caught everyone's attention was the Oscar trophy in his hand. The actor was still holding his Best Actor award while interacting with fans at the restaurant. The video ends with the 39-year-old grabbing a burger to enjoy after his big night.

The Celebrity Tradition Of Late-Night In-N-Out Burgers





Michael B Jordan's burger stop may have surprised fans, but it actually follows a long-standing Hollywood tradition.





For years, many celebrities have made late-night visits to In-N-Out Burger after the Oscars ceremony. After hours of red carpet appearances, award presentations and formal dinners, stars often crave something simple and comforting.





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Several stars, like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kris Jenner and Billy Eichner, have been photographed at In-N-Out on Oscar night over the years.