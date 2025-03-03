The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) has announced the 17th Edition of Culinary Art India (CAI) 2025, set to take place alongside the 39th Edition of AAHAR International Fair from 4th to 8th March 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This event promises an extraordinary platform for culinary innovation, creativity, and professional excellence. With an expanded lineup of 18 competition categories, Culinary Art India 2025 is expected to attract over 600 participants, including senior and apprentice chefs across India, who will compete on an internationally modelled stage. The event serves as a professional arena for culinary professionals to showcase their skills, share experiences, and foster valuable industry partnerships.





These competitions will be judged by a distinguished panel of the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS)-certified jury members from India and abroad. The Malaysian Culinary Legend Illy Lee Chan Hoong will serve as the Chairperson of this year's jury. Chef Sireesh Saxena and Chef Arvind Rai will oversee the competition as Organizing Secretaries. This prestigious event is brought to you by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) and is being organized by ITPO and Hospitality First, with technical guidance from the ICF.



Designed to test a wide range of techniques, this year's competition will highlight sustainability, plant-based cuisine, and modern plating trends, reflecting the evolving landscape of the culinary world.

The competition will feature 18 categories across individual competitions: artistic display, cold display, and live competition. The artistic display segment will highlight chefs' craftsmanship through 3-tier wedding cakes, artistic pastry showpieces, artistic bakery showpieces, and fruit and vegetable carving. The cold display category will focus on technical precision and plating skills with competitions in plated appetizers, petit fours or pralines, three-course dinner set menu - international, plated desserts, and authentic Indian regional cuisine.



The live competition will test chefs' speed and creativity in real-time culinary challenges, including Contemporary Sushi Platter, a two-course live cooking challenge in 1 hour 30 minutes, and a 45-minute rice dish competition open to all. Additional categories include a cooking challenge for students and apprentices, egg benedict, chocolate mania, cake decorating - dress the cake, mocktails competition, and a live sandwich making competition. With 18 diverse competition categories, Culinary Art India 2025 remains a defining platform for chefs to push creative boundaries and set new standards of excellence in the culinary industry.

Event Details:

Venue: First-Floor Foyer, Hall Number 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Time: 10:00 AM onwards

Dates: March 7th to March 11th, 2025

Entry Gate: Gate no. - 4, Purana Qila Road, closest to hall no. -5