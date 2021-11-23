If there's one kind of content we absolutely love seeing on our feed, it has to be pets in action. We often come across so many of our furry friends who make us go 'awww' with their adorable antics. Pets nowadays aren't solely interested in playing and entertaining, but also want to dig into some delicious food! Believe it or not, there are several pets on the internet that equally big foodies as we humans are. In a recent video, there was an adorable food contest featuring a pet dog vs his owner human. The cute clip has gone viral and you won't be able to guess who finally won! Watch it here:

In the 32 second clip of the adorable food contest, the man can be seen seated along with his dog in front of a plate full of noodles. The two of them start to eat the noodles together, to see who can finish them first. The dog not just finishes his own plate first, but also starts to eat that of the man beside him. He then cuts off the noodles with a pair of scissors to prevent the dog from eating it, however, this too goes in vain. The dog finishes off the noodles and then goes ahead eating the chicken!

The funny and cute clip was also liked by pet lovers across the world. This food contest definitely got a flurry of reactions from Twitter users, who showered appreciation on the dog for being the bigger foodie. Take a look at the best reactions here:

Interestingly, pets on the internet aren't just big foodies, but are also becoming avid chefs! There are several Instagram accounts that feature these cute creatures in the kitchen, whipping up a number of hearty dishes. Click here to read more about it.