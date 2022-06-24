We are well versed with Parineeti Chopra's love for food. The actress never misses the opportunity to explore different cuisines. A cursory glance at her timeline will prove it. But looks like when it comes to celebrating with her team, pizza is her go-to. Parineeti, recently walked the red carpet at an award ceremony in Dubai. While the actress looked stunning as ever in her strapless gown, it was her post-event indulgence that caught our attention. Parineeti and her team relished some delicious pizza to celebrate the night.





(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Finally Reunites With Her Favorite Beverage, Can You Guess What It Is)





“Lose your heels, hug, cuddle, laugh, and stuff your face with pizza after the red carpet. The only way I know,” Parineeti wrote alongside a slew of pictures that featured her as well as her team gorging on pizza.





Take a look:

Keeping aside the home-cooked comfort food, if there is any meal Parineeti loves, it is pizza. We aren't saying this, the actress herself revealed it on her Instagram Stories. Earlier this year, Parineeti participated in a candid question-answer session on Instagram with her fans and followers.





While people have their unique preferences when it comes to pizza toppings, can you guess which is Parineeti's favourite? Green chilies it is. Yes, the actor likes her Italian snack with green chilies all over it. If green chilies on pizza has left you puzzled, how would you react if we say that Parineeti doesn't even mind pineapple on her pizza? Moreover, when it comes to pizza brands, Parineeti would pick Domino's over any other.





Last year, during another interactive session on Instagram, the actress made another revelation related to pizza. Believe it or not, when one of her followers asked Parineeti if she loved pineapple on pizza, she responded in the affirmative and said that she didn't even mind being judged for it.





Parineeti Chopra never shies away from showcasing her indulgences and we love her for that. We appreciate how she is honest about her love for food. This time, her pizza indulgences have made us hungry. What about you?