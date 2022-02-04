Parineeti Chopra is one actress we cannot get enough of. Whether it's her incredible pictures from her vacations, or her foodie indulgences - she regularly shares updates for her fan following of 34.6 million on Instagram. Those who follow Parineeti Chopra would be aware how big a foodie she is. From indulgent Paranthas to healthy smoothies - there are so many foods that the actress enjoys. Recently, Parineeti Chopra shared how she has a huge fondness for another popular food - momos. She took to Instagram to share a hilarious and relatable meme about momos that featured Anushka Sharma! Take a look at the story she shared:

"When someone asks if anyone needs the last piece of momos," read the caption to the meme. In the photo, we could see Anushka Sharma's famous still from the film 'Sui Dhaga' in which she has her hands up with an emotional expression on her face. "Hahha. Love you @anushkasharma," wrote Parineeti Chopra in the caption of the story.

It is evident that Parineeti Chopra loves eating momos too! However, we also know that the actress takes a liking to home-cooked comfort food as well. In a recent Instagram AMA session, she had revealed that homemade comfort food is her favourite. "Dal Makhani for President, Pizza for PM," she wrote in the story. Take a look:







On the work front, Parineeti Chopra recently made her television debut as a judge on a reality show alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. The actress had a blockbuster 2021 too, with three films releasing in the same year, namely 'Saina', 'Girl on the Train' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'. Her upcoming projects include 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is slated to release in October 2022.